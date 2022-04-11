Short week, good rain lowers numbers

Good rainfall across the drawing area saw a reduction in supply to 544 at Monday's cattle sale. This despite there will be no sale for the next two weeks. There was a good supply of heavy weight yearling feeder steers, with all other categories having some representation. Overall the quality was mixed with some very well bred feeder steers along with some secondary quality lots. Condition was fair to good, however there were limited supplies of well finished cattle to suit the processors. The usual buyers were in attendance. A small number of light weight young cattle sold to cheaper trends with quality a contributing factor in some large price reductions. Varying trends in the medium and heavy weight yearling steers to restock and feed. The well bred and high quality lines sold to a slightly dearer trend, while the secondary quality and less sought after lots were cheaper. Breed and quality accounted for the large price range in the heavy weights. Medium and heavy weight yearling heifers to feed sold to a slightly dearer trend. The few well finished lots purchased by the trade also sold to a dearer trend. There was little change in the market for well finished grown heifers to process. The plainer grades to feed sold to a dearer trend. Weaker demand resulted in the cow market showing a much cheaper trend. The short week and good rain reduced the penning to 18,650 at Tuesday's lamb and sheep sale. There was a good supply of Crossbred lambs along with 2200 Merino lambs and hoggets. The quality and condition of the lambs varied with heavy and extra heavy weights well supplied. There was also a fair supply of plainer condition and secondary quality lambs. The usual buyers were in attendance for the lamb market. Market trends through the lambs varied with the better quality trade and heavy weight lambs upto 30kg dressed selling to dearer trends, as much as $5 to $6/head. This trend carried into the Merino lambs. Restockers were active on the lighter weight lambs. The extra heavy weight lambs saw little but weight related price change with reduced weight at the top end of the market. The quality and condition of the sheep offering was also mixed. There was a good supply of well finished heavy weights, some carrying higher skin values. Plainer condition sheep also in good numbers. Demand was strong throughout, resulting in dearer trends. Market reporter: James Armitage.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/6c6dfe35-c6de-45da-8f0c-b37b06086634.jpg/r420_515_4496_2818_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Short week, good rain lowers numbers