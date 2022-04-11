Double demerits begin on Thursday for Easter period

Double demerit points will apply on NSW roads from Thursday 14 April until Monday 18 April 2022 (inclusive) as Police encourage road users to look out for each over the Easter break. For the five days, double demerit points will apply for all speeding, seatbelt, motorcycle helmet and mobile phone offences. Police will also be targeting other high-risk driver behaviour, including the four D's- drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving. Parkes Highway Patrol Sergeant Martin Ling said that with COVID restrictions all but gone and state borders re-opened Police are expecting people to take full advantage of being able to holiday across NSW and interstate this year. "With the expected increase in traffic comes an increased risk of crashes occurring. We want everyone to arrive at their destination, to enjoy Easter with loved ones, and return home safely," Sergeant Ling said. That's why during the Easter long weekend all available Highway Patrol Officers will be working. With more Police on the road, there is more chance of getting caught if you are doing the wrong thing. "I ask all drivers to play their part in reducing crashes and risks. Remember to slow down, schedule plenty of breaks, limit distractions in the car, don't mix drinking with driving and ensure you and all your passengers are wearing seatbelts," Sergeant Ling said. Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils' Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, is urging motorists to plan ahead, take their time and be patient as people travel across the region during the Easter holiday period. "No-one wants to get a fine or worse still lose their licence. So, make sure you give yourself plenty of time to travel, don't speed, drive to the conditions, wear your seatbelt, avoid distractions, make sure you're well rested and if you've been drinking or have taken drugs - don't drive. "Double demerits were implemented 20 years ago, in a bid to encourage drivers to obey road rules during busy traffic periods. They occur on select holiday periods and long weekends and have proven to be an effective deterrent. Statistics show that there's a 30% reduction in casualty crashes when double demerit points are operational. "People may think that it is never going to happen to them - but unfortunately none of us are immune. Please drive safely this Easter," Ms Suitor said.

Double demerits begin on Thursday for Easter period