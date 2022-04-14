Golfers play through wet weather in 2022 Sanderson Memorial

By Short Putt There was one word to describe last weekend's golf and that was - wet. Despite the vertical falling water and the horizontal wetness underfoot the golfers were keen to play in one of the favourite events of the year. And it was serious business also. Saturday's competition was the 4BBB Ambrose Medley, organised by the Forbes Rugby Union Club, with the players vying for the Sanderson Memorial Trophy. The field of 85 players all encountered some rainfall during their rounds, but that did not deter them from scoring well. And it was pleasant to see a number of mixed groups, with 12 ladies participating. The Winning group were Shane Sallaway, Clint Hurford, Jacob Bernardi and Harry Quirk. They managed a scratch score of 61 and with a very tight handicap finished with 55 1/4 nett. A string of birdies from the 2nd to the 6th holes and from the 14th to the 16th holes ensured they were well in the hunt. In what was a very close result, the Runners-up group were Harry Nash, Jarrod Hall, Henry Collins and Geoff Stewart. They also chased birdies but in the end could only score 66 Scratch. However, they had a healthy handicap which resulted in a 55 and 7/8 nett. There was less than one point in it, so one less putt and they would have grabbed the main prize. The NTP's went to - 9th: Men - Bill Barry, Ladies - Kate Steele-Park; 18th: Men - Ross Williams, Ladies - Nicole Death. The 3rd Hole Super Pin went to Steve Betland, with a shot of 2.5 metres proximity. Not that he saw it because he had rain in his eyes. There was no ball sweep, but instead Longest drives on two holes. The powerhouses for those were: 7th: Men - Harry Callaghan, Ladies - Kerry Stirling; 15th: Men - Jarrod Hall, Ladies - Nicole Death. There were a number of visitors from afar, with many joining Ray Sanderson and his family from the coast. Others have been long-time supporters of the rugby club and were pleased to be here again. We welcome them all, and apologise for the weather. The Presentation was well attended with many players drying out beside the fire. Main speaker Ray Sanderson thanked the Rugby Club for continuing the tradition, and thanked all the players for their support to make this a continuing success. The weather across the day was wet throughout the morning, with clear patches amid light showers producing better conditions during the afternoon. Many groups were only affected by a couple of showers through their game. Generally, one shower lasted for about 2 and a half hours and the other for about two hours. The Ambrose format enabled groups to 'try again' at every shot, while playing under the limitation of a required number of tee shots for each player. It is very much a team game, where having one player play 'safely down the middle', as 'Big Acheson' did, is an advantage. Harry Callaghan complained that he played by himself, as he had all the scores with little help from others. I have yet to ask his playing partners what their version was. One group, comprising two men and two ladies, walked the whole journey, often in rain so heavy they could hardly see their feet, or so Rob Scott claimed. But they did feel that being walkers they deserved some extra shots on their handicap. The committee are still in deliberation on that one. The wet conditions can cause some issues, especially with holding the club. Les Little stopped his cart beside Frank Hanns as he prepared to play his shot. Les stepped out of his cart to better watch where Frank's ball went and to prepare to play his shot. Frank struck the ball, which shot directly sideways through Les's cart and across the fairway. Luckily Les was not sitting in his cart. And, needless to say they did not use Frank's shot. Frank claimed it was the water on his grip, but that is open for debate. There was no Stableford Medley on Sunday due to a lack of numbers, with many wary of the weather conditions despite a sunny morning. A couple of ladies who did venture our found the course long and encouraged high scores. Here is the news: Head Pro Adam will be away for a week after Easter, and apologises for delays in clients getting their equipment. But be rest assured he shall be onto it as soon as he returns. There is a heavy period of golf coming up. Initially we have a few quiet weekends, then The Forbes 'Week of Golf' commences on April 25, with games played through to Friday April 29. The Forbes Ladies Open weekend follows with a 4BBB Stableford on Saturday and the Open Stroke event on Sunday. Players please note that the course will be closed on Sunday May 1. On Friday May 6 there is a Pro-Am event at Forbes. This is one of two with another being held at Parkes on Thursday May 5. These are young Pros so there will be some 'out of sight' shots. Then there is the Forbes Mens Open weekend on May 14 and 15. The 4BBB on Saturday is sponsored by Forbes Livestock & Agency Co, with the 18-hole Stroke on Sun May 15 supported by Forbes Shire, Golfie Hotel and Golf Harvest. We have the 'Trilogy of Golf', which commences with the Forbes Mens Open then is played across the West Wyalong and Condobolin Mens Opens. The inaugural winners last year were Steve Betland and Greg Webb so we shall see if they can do a repeat. The Events Committee advises that as a trial this year, when a Trophy event is played we shall be presenting the trophy at the end of play and not at an end-of-year Presentation Night. On the day all contenders are invited to stay, or to return from home, to celebrate the Trophy winners. It was felt that there will be more enthusiasm if the trophy is presented on the day. It is crystal ball time: This weekend is Easter, so there are additional Stableford Medley's on Good Friday and Easter Monday. On Saturday, April 16, the mens comp is an 18-hole Stroke, sponsored by LINX. Sunday April 17 was scheduled to be a 3-person Ambrose but because of organisation issues this has been changed to a Stableford Medley. Sat April 23 is the Kristie Carpenter Perpetual Trophy, an 18-hole individual Stableford Medley. Then Sunday has a Stableford Medley. The Lachlan Valley 18 hole competition for vets golfers in Parkes last Thursday was washed out. Parkes Club had planned to reschedule the event but due to the Elvis Festival plus other attractions no date could be found. Last Tuesday in Forbes, 20 played over 12 holes with the winner Ian Thomas on 30 points from Garry Pymont on 28. Organisor Geoff Drane welcomed Gary Hodge Jnr. who indicated he would be back on a regular basis due to the relaxed nature of the round. By the Roving Reporter On Wednesday April 6 the Ladies played an 18 Hole 2 Ball Multiplier Stableford sponsored by Janet Smith and Julie Wood. Sally Perry and Julie Scott had a very good combination of 66 points to win. Runners Up were Enid Baker and Ann Maree Gaffney with 62 points who won a ball each. The next best pairing were Denise Squires and Julie Wood also winning a ball. NTP on 9th was Jenny Hubbard and 18th Julie Scott. Congratulations to the winners and thank you Janet and Julie for your sponsorship. Wednesday April 20 will be a Stroke and the second round of the Golf NSW Medal. The Forbes Ladies Tournament opens on Saturday April 30 with a 4BBB and as the men will also be playing on that day as usual it is good idea to have your names down now. For the Sunday Ladies Open a draw will be done so you need to put your name down in the Locker room. Have a Happy Easter.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/b0eb2e5b-f454-481f-8391-7cecd5893ca3.jpg/r160_332_2400_1598_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Golfers play through wet weather in 2022 Sanderson Memorial