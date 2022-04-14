Bowlers roll up for 2022 Easter Carnival

All is set for a wonderful Easter weekend. Hopefully the weather is kind to us. The three-day event has attracted over eighty playing visitors to Forbes as well as their support families etc. We have men from Bargo, Belrose, Bendigo, Bourke, Dee Why, Denistone, Forbes, Glenbrook, Greenlees Park, Grenfell, Merrylands, Parkes, Port Macquarie, Rosewater SA, Toongabbie and Wagga Wagga. Play will begin at 8.45 each morning, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and visitors are welcome to come and watch the best of eighty players weave a little magic on the greens. The $10,000 prize money is a big attraction but most of the players come to Forbes for the social side of catching up with everybody again and having a little fun. Most of the players have been to our Easter Carnival many times and look forward to it each year. Later in the year our Ben Hall Pairs will be held which also attracts a wide following of players. A big Thank you to the many volunteers who have been working hard over the past couple of months to get everything ship shape for the carnival. Photos and full results will appear in next week's Advocate. Wednesday bowls: Wednesday bowls is becoming very popular now with the beautiful autumn weather we are having. Last week we had 30 fine gentlemen line up to test their abilities and have a bit of fun on the greens. Names in by 9.30am for a 10am start every Wednesday. All welcome legends and learners. In a game of triples last week John Gorton, Bill O'Connell and Tony Bratton came out four shots in front of Rob Priest, John Brown and Scotty McKellar. All players had some good shots and some not so good, but in the end Tony's team had more bowls closer to the jack. In the next game Bill Parslow played for both sides but looking at the 17:4 score in favour of Neil Higgins and Matt Sargent, Billy should have been more help to Peter Mackay and Denis Byrne. Neil and Matt also took out the winning rink, a well-deserved prize. Then there was Fred Vogelsang and Michael Coles in fine form, a winning combination of 22:14 against Geoff Coles (dad) and Sid Morris. It all came down to the last few ends where Fred and Michael forged ahead. On the next rink was Trevor Currey and Ray Sanderson (welcome back Ray, also winning one of the Flint Street Butchery vouchers) with a 22:16 clear victory over Ray Dunstan and Barry Shine. Once again it was the last few ends where Team Currey was too strong on the day. Showing good form on the next rink was Noel Jolliffe and Paul Doust with a 24:19 win over Barry White and Alf Davies. At least Alf did have a well-deserved win in the meat raffle. We had a welcome visitor Bill from Tin Can Bay up near Fraser Island who paired up with Kerry Dunstan for a 22:16 win over Geoff West and John Kennedy. Bill and Kerry lead all the way and shared lots of stories about their respective towns. Geoff was at least lucky in the raffle. Finally, John Baass and Laurie Crouch showed they knew their way around the green with a 20:9 win over Jimmy Malloy and Lyall Strudwick. As usual it came down to the last four ends with John and Laurie winning the last four ends by 9:0. Thanks to all players for your support. Keep up the good work of inviting new players all the time. Women's bowls: On Wednesday April 6 we had 22 bowlers for social bowls including two visitors Wendy and Joyce as well as the return of Glenys Ryan and Jenny Currey. It's nice to have them back on the green. Winners of the day were the team of Colleen Liebich, Glenys Ryan and Gail Mckay. On Wednesday April 13 the final of the major singles was played between Jan Waugh and Mell results next week. The draw for the major pairs has been done so if you put your name down please check the board and see who you play and get your games organised. President Mell would like to wish everyone a safe and happy Easter. Social bowls news: On Sunday April 10, we had our super Sunday and what a super Sunday it was. We had 40 bowlers come on down, some were regulars but there were a lot of newer players which was great to see. The winning team was the team of Linnet Willding, Sid Morris and Lindsay Willding. The runners up were the team of Kasey Schatz and Mell Wilson. Thanks to all the sponsors of this day and thanks to everyone that supported the day and also thanks to those who organised this great day. Have a safe and happy Easter

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/ea0ca225-b2d2-4cfa-9ce6-b39a1abf180c.jpg/r0_113_3696_2201_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Bowlers roll up for 2022 Easter Carnival