Looking at Landcare: no better time to visit our national parks

Hi Landcarers With the school holidays in full flight and the long weekend imminent, have you thought about visiting our local parks and reserves? Parks in our area and many more across NSW are open (check for access with inclement weather). As well as National Parks, we also have many reserves that are accessible within our local area. Within easy access (one hour of Parkes and Forbes towns) there are heaps of beautiful picnic spots which should be accessible and hopefully responding to the rain. Mount Nangar has several lovely spots to explore, with the Lookout being well worth the effort if you have the opportunity. There are toilets at the Terarra Creek Camping Ground on the way in to the Park. You can walk or drive to the Lookout. There is parking available at Dripping Rock before the ascent up to the Lookout, if you are feeling energetic. Borenore Karst is also an easy access spot, with an easy walk up into the Karst area, where you are free to go exploring or just stick to the track, a lovely open picnic area, with heaps of space, picnic tables...and, toilets. Goobang National Park sits just on the fringe of the 100km distance from Forbes, but it well worth the trip with several campgrounds with toilet facilities. This is quite a large campground area. Note that many areas within Goobang NP might not have phone coverage as with many of these areas. Always keep that in mind if you are planning a trip. When you go on the National Parks NSW website, it does have a section where you can read about any current warnings for sites. During park fire ban periods, all campfire and solid fuel (wood, heat beads, charcoal, briquettes, hexamine) barbecues and stoves are prohibited. Gas and electric barbecues and cookers are permitted as long as: they're under direct control of an adult; the ground within 2m of the barbecue is cleared of all flammable materials; and there's an adequate supply of water. Keep a check on the NSW National Parks Fire safety page for further instructions. The Lachlan Valley National Parks Association (LVNPA) often walk in many of our local parks. There is one more walk scheduled for autumn on 30 April. For further information contact Martin Bell on 0429 346 586. For further information on this article, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org, twitter, facebook or Instagram @cwllandcare.

