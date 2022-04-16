Rugby league legacy: Eugowra stars of 1960s share success of next generation at reunion

Former players of the Eugowra rugby league teams of the 1960's, known as 'The All Blacks' held their yearly reunion at the Gooloogong Country Club last Saturday. They were called the 'All Blacks' as the gear they played in was all black. The event started off with 50-year reunions of the 1963, 64, 65, 66 and 1967 teams who won their Premierships in the First Division of Group 11. Then followed the 50-year reunions of the under 18's Premiership in the 1967 season and then the Reserve grade which also won the Premiership in 1968. Following this a decision was made to include all players who played with the club during the 1960's wearing the All-Black colours. This group of former players, along with family members and friends met up again this year for a wonderful day of camaraderie. David Greenhalgh asked if Lisa and Shane Staines would enlighten those present as to how their son Charlie started his rugby league path with the Penrith club in the NRL. Charlie was a gifted athlete from a young age and after playing soccer in his early days he went on to play rugby league with Forbes Magpies. He played Under 18's and first grade and actually played grand finals in both grades on the one day. He was 15 years old and playing in a representative carnival at Toronto when he was spotted by a talent scout. This led to Charlie signing with the Panthers. He played with the SG Ball and the Jersey Flegg teams before moving to first grade, where he is now in his third season. The highlight of his career to date was being part of the Penrith Premiership team which won last year's NRL grand final, after losing to Melbourne in the previous year's grand final. He is a grandson of Peter Greenhalgh and the late Lorna Greenhalgh. Jenny Hobby was asked to enlighten everyone on the progress of Joey Roddy, who is the grandson of Jenny and the late John Hobby . Joey is the son of Gina and Daniel Roddy and is a member of the Canberra team playing in the Jersey Flegg competition where he plays second Row. His young sister, Alliena, is a representative member of the Riverina basketball team. Jock Madden is playing first grade with the Tigers club in the NRL competition. Jock is the grandson of Denis Madden who played with Eugowra in the 1960's and also coached the 1967 U/18's Premiership winning side. John Porch, son of Adam Porch and grandson of John Porch senior and Sharon, played rugby 7's for Australia and is currently living in Ireland. Gerrard Beath, son of Mick and Sandra, started his bowling career in Gooloogong, played U/19's State Bowls final, member of the Australian squad who won gold in the mixed event at the Malaysian games. Corey Toole, grandson of Vince and Kay Toohey, son of Lisy and Scott Toole, is a member of the Australian Rugby 7's team which is competing in the HSBC competition playing in South Africa, Spain, Singapore, France, England, USA, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town.

