Forbes resident one of the state's 21 COVID deaths

A WOMAN from the Central West was one of the 21 people with COVID-19 who died during the most recent reporting period, according to NSW Health. The woman, from Forbes local government area, was in her 90s, NSW Health says. New COVID cases in the Western NSW Local Health District were in the 700s for the second day in a row as the state recorded almost 18,000 new cases. The health district had 758 new cases to 4pm on Wednesday (after 792 new cases in the 24 hours before), which were made up of 276 positive PCR tests and 482 RATs. The health district had 541 new cases to 4pm on Sunday and 602 new cases to 4pm on Monday. NSW Government figures state there are 266 active cases of COVID-19 in the Forbes local government area, and there have been a total 1546 infections detected. The active case numbers are based on positive tests - PCR or RAT - with a home postcode of 2871 taken in the past 14 days. There are 303 active cases in the Parkes shire, and 290 in Cabonne. Looking at the state, there were 17,856 new COVID cases in the most recent reporting period - 9791 from RATs and 8065 from PCR tests. NSW Health says there are 1582 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, down by one on the previous 24 hours. Of those, 71 people are in intensive care, which is unchanged on the previous day, and 23 require ventilation, which is down by one. The 21 deaths that NSW Health has reported were 12 women and nine men.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/6d477935-3c3b-49a6-8dc2-5a96092f954a.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Woman from Central West one of the state's 21 COVID deaths