multimedia, photos-and-video,

Games, crafts and of course an Easter egg hunt - it was all part of the Easter Festival's big return to Nelson Park on Saturday. It was a good old-fashioned family day out with three-legged races, egg-and-spoon, a lollipop toss, sack races and much more. Organisers, from Havannah House Ministries, worked with other churches including the Salvation Army and Uniting Church, and community groups including Lions, Rotary, CWA, Neighbourhood Watch and St John's Ambulance to put the event on. They had the support of Forbes Shire Council, Church in the Schoolyard, Bernardi's, Woolworths and the Roundabout Bakery in providing everything from the gazebos to the power, the sausages and the hot cross buns. Ruth Barnes, one of the Havannah House team, extended a huge thanks to the community of Forbes for their continued generosity supporting Havannah House and its initiatives. The team were delighted with the day, with the move to Nelson Park and the enthusiastic participation of everyone there in the craft, the games, and of course, in ensuring every single one of those 6000 little Easter eggs got picked up!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/ab38e310-b881-4b46-8a60-ad82f7547262.JPG/r0_224_4496_2764_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Sun shines as 2022 Easter Festival returns