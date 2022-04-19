Diggers Cup $15,000 drawcard as harness racing returns Anzac Day

whats-on,

Forbes Diggers Harness Racing Club is gearing up for its biggest day of the year this on Monday, April 25 and inviting Forbes community members trackside at the Showground paceway. The club's Anzac Day tradition spans decades, president Lex Crosby explains: the club itself was founded by returned service men and women to raise funds to build an RSL club in Forbes. While the past few years have been tough for any sport and any crowd, Anzac Day has always been the club's biggest day, featuring memorial races to some of the sport's local identities and families, so Crosby is delighted to announce it's now also the club's Carnival of Cups day. The Club Forbes Diggers Cup is the feature race of a potential nine-race program, now offering $15,000 in prize money of a total pool of more than $87,000. "That's a significant increase in prize money and it's going to bring a lot of horses from a wider range," Crosby said. "We are very grateful to all our sponsors and to Club Forbes, who have done it tough the past couple of years." An Anzac service will be held, as is tradition, before the running of the Cup. "It's very meaningful as horses served in many conflicts," Crosby said. "We have the Town Band again this year, they will be participating in the ceremony." Race times won't be known until closer to the time - nominations close Thursday - but it's anticipated gates will open midday with racing starting about 1pm. The afternoon features the Robert Lee Memorial, the Neville Pellow Memorial, the Pud Woods Memorial, Les Findlay Memorial, and Clarrie and Val Robb Memorial. Entry is $10 adults, $5 pensioners and free for Under 16s and Club Forbes members. Once on course the venue is cash only - no EFTPOS. There will be a canteen, bar and full TAB facilities. Bring along the family, there will be a children's entertainment marquee thanks to Forbes Public School.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/13b36e06-c2a5-46c7-ad81-c75deff8546f.jpg/r654_209_3198_1646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Diggers Cup $15,000 drawcard as harness racing returns Anzac Day