Locals feature in 2022 Forbes Easter bowls carnival success

It has been some time since Forbes bowlers figured in the 'money side' of the rich Easter Carnival but all that changed on the weekend when promising junior Joe Nicholson skipped the combination of Warren Keep and Scott McKellar to win the Triples. "In a carnival equal to any of the past it was good to see some of the rewards (prize money) stay here in Forbes and equally to see one of our juniors part of the triples win," Scott Andrews from the club said this week. Joe Nicholson wasn't the only local player to grab headlines during the carnival which attracted close to 100 players from all corners of the state, Bourke to Sydney and beyond all chasing part of the $10,000 on offer. "Denny Byrnes, another local, was in fine form at the carnival and only being a relatively new comer to bowls he showed what practice, and more practice, can do as he made the Pairs play-offs in one of the composite sides," Andrews said. "That's what bowls in Forbes is all about, introducing new players to the game. "From what I have heard from our visitors and those locals who took part in the carnival, it was an outstanding success on and off the greens," he added. In the final play-off the Nicholson combination entered the final play off with a record of two wins, plus nine to win against the Greenlees Park Sydney team of Ronny James, Greg Russell and Dave Puckeridge who entered the major after the semi finals with a record of two and half wins, plus 13. Major play in the carnival saw former Forbes resident and local greenkeeper Peter Harry team with Michael Clarke representing Merrylands Bowling Club taking out the Pairs. Their score to enter the semi finals stood at three wins, plus 15. Harry and Clarke are no stranger to the pressure of championship play having competed at the highest level including state and Sydney A grade pennants to win last weekend against another well represented combination of John Fritz and Terry Pappas from Belrose Bowling Club who entered the semi final with a two wins, minus five record. Final of the Fours had the Denistone club combination of Grant Gudmonson, Greg Stuart, Greg Carroll and Bob Carabetta winning over Daniel Tisdell, Kerry Aston, Colin Myors and David Ruse from the Grenfell club. Next major for the Forbes club will be the open Ben Hall Pairs during the October long weekend which is another to attract some of the best from across the state. For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/69389cd6-6c3c-47d5-b0d8-bb96eabd3fe2.JPG/r0_290_720_697_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Locals feature in 2022 Forbes Easter bowls carnival success