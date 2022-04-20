Sun shines on weekend golfers

By Short Putt What a contrast and a joy the weather can bring. The weekend's golf was bathed in sunshine and far removed from the wet conditions of the previous weekend. The field was spread throughout the morning ensuring a steady flow of unpressurised golf activity. On Saturday the Men's competition was an Individual Stroke, sponsored by LINX (Forbes). The field of 50 players all appreciated the sunshine, which may have contributed to the easy attitude towards scoring rather than encourage a 'cut-throat' approach. The Division 1 winner was James Earl, visiting his parents over the weekend. He was untroubled in scoring his 69 nett, although the 7th hole did not treat him well. But it was a near thing as he managed to edge past Peter Cowhan on count back. Peter's 69 began with a par, birdie, birdie and was well placed with a scratch 1-over front-9. His back-9 was generally tidy throughout. But for a double-bogey on the 11th he would have swapped places. The Div-2 scores were only marginally behind. The winner was Peter Sinclair with 70 nett. He was well pleased to be away from the wet conditions at Nelson Bay, but still did not 'scorch' around the course. Runner-up was Les Little on 71 nett. He had a double-bogey on the 2nd, a 'triple' on the 11th, tired coming home, but played rather well on the remainder of the card, finishing in style with a par. The NTP's went to - 9th: Kim Herbert (who ousted Rob Webb whose shot was the very first of the day); 18th: Harry Callaghan, both of whom managed to score their 2's. There were 11 two's overall, with the Div-1 players scoring five on the 18th alone. The best was probably that scored by Peter Tisdell on the 1st. It was an exciting chip-in, executed from a very devilish position. But sadly that was his only highlight of the day. The 3rd Hole Super Pin went to Peter Cowhan with a shot of 76 cm, which halved the distance of the previous marker. He and his playing group were getting excited as they watched it track straight for the pin once it hit the green, hoping for a hole-in-one. But he finished dead in line and just short. The ball sweep went to 73 nett on count back, going to: 70 - I Vale, R Webb, P Pymont; 71 - S Betland, P Maher, T Toohey; 72 - J Hemming, R Smith, M Haley, B Carpenter, B Squires; 73 - K Sanderson, C Hanrahan. The visitors included: Peter Sinclair (Nelson Bay), James Earl (Shortland Waters), Jayden and Tony Wilson (Wentworth). Peter and James obviously enjoyed their golf while Jayden and Tony were content to enjoy the company of Frank Hanns and Les Little, along with their very encouraging caddie Georgia. The course welcomed all manner of play, but there was some quite marked deviation within individual games. Brett Slack-Smith managed two birdies, one of which was on the 18th, but no pars whatever. This led to a very unremarkable scoring day. Compare that to Steve Betland. He started moderately with four pars, and followed those with a couple of bogeys to be 2-over after six holes. Then he 'did a Radonikis' and completed the next 12 holes in 6-under, grabbing an eagle on the 15th, to finish overall on 4-under. Then his handicap snaffled him to give him a 71 nett. Terry Griffiths was the epitome of 'consistently inconsistent'. He drove consistently well all day, missing only one fairway. But then he was inconsistent in his approaches and short game, leading to a very undesirable score. Ah, the trauma of golf. Another example was set by Tom Toohey. His front-9 was quite good, turning at almost level on his handicap. This included a run of double bogey, double-bogey, triple-bogey, par to finish the front-9. A bogey, bogey start for the back-9 looked ominous but he 'found his plane' and sailed home strongly. It was good to see Doug Churchill out there. He fronted up for his first game since October last year, and bemoaned the fact that he chose a 'stroke' day to get back into the swing. A real highlight was a chip-in on the 10th for a double-bogey. However, by day's end he was quite pleased. He had scored better than his playing partners who were all regular players, and is now considering having three week breaks between games (only joking!). Peter Sinclair enjoyed the dry air of Forbes and did play well. But he reflected on the many missed putts that would have bought a better score and helped to lower his handicap again. Brett Slack-Smith also had a rueful reflection. His tee shot to the 18th was bang on target and looked well placed for the NTP. However, the very next shot by James Earl in his group looked even better and once they got to the green it proved so. But James' shot did not last long. Across the weekend there were a number of Stableford Medley events. Friday's event was well supported with numbers bolstered by visiting players from Grenfell and Shelly Beach. The winner was Craig Bembrick (Grenfell) with 39 points. Runner-up was Warwick Judge with 37 points. The ball sweep went to: 36 - Wayne Holtz; 35 - Jean Judge; 33 Bob Moore. The NTP's went to: 9th - Wayne Holtz (Grenfell), 18th - Bob Moore (Shelly Beach). On Sunday the lovely weather enticed a number of players away from their Easter egg hunts. Harry Tooth had everything working well to score 44 points. Runner-up was Bruce Carpenter who did well to score 38 points but could not catch Harry. Tom Toohey took the ball sweep with 37 points, and also the 18th NTP. The 9th NTP went to Bruce Carpenter. There were too few players for a comp on Monday, but quite a few social golfers out there. Here is the news: The Forbes Vets 'Week of Golf' commences on Monday Apr 25, with a 4BBB, followed by Individual competition on Tue, Thu and Friday. All games are shot-gun starts in the morning so social play will be possible in the afternoons. The Forbes Ladies Open weekend follows with a 4BBB Stableford on Saturday and the Open Stroke event on Sunday. Players please note that the course will be closed on Sunday 1 May. On Friday 6 May there is a Pro-Am event at Forbes. This event follows a Pro-Am at Parkes on Thu 5 May. We already have quite a number of young Pros confirmed to attend, but we need plenty of club players, Ladies included, from around the District to make up the groups. It will be a 12 noon shotgun start, thus enabling some of the working players to be diligent in the morning and entertaining in the afternoon. Details are on the Notices around the Club. Then there is the Forbes Mens Open weekend on 14 and 15 May, which is the first in the 'Trilogy of Golf', which includes the West Wyalong and Condobolin Mens Opens. It is crystal ball time: Sat 23 April is the Kristie Carpenter Perpetual Trophy, an 18-hole individual Stableford Medley. Then Sunday has a Stableford Medley. Monday 25 April sees the commencement of the Vets WoG. Forbes Veteran Golfers Association will next week welcome players from all points of the state as well as a sprinkling of interstate visitors to their annual Week Of Golf which like a host of other sporting events had to be shelved last year due to covid. The packed programme will start with a welcome on Sunday evening from 5pm at the 'Golfie' Hotel while the first round of play will be on Monday with the 4BBB medley. Tuesday will be single stableford and first round of the scheduled 36 hole competition. Wednesday is a leisure day with an optional round at Condobolin or time to catch the tourist highlight and shopping in Forbes Thursday is the final round of the 36 hole competition followed by a presentation dinner at the 'Golfie' Hotel. Friday will see play for the NSW Vets Golfers Association trophy with players having to compete in at least two rounds to be eligible. Full details on all aspects of the week available from the tournament director on 0435 585 460 or Forbes Pro Shop 6851 1554. One veteran who is sure to be looking forward to retaining his best form for the week is Steve Edwards from Bogan Gate and honorary Forbes member who last Thursday topped the 'twin towns' 18 hole played here in Forbes with 40 points. Scott Kirkman is enjoying his retirement to finish runner-up with 37 points while Forbes president Peter Barnes, who will have a busy time next week, took home the 'burner' ball with the encouragement award. In the 'twin towns' shield Forbes 219, Parkes 182. Nearest the pins, 9th A grade Scott Kirkman (F), B grade Steve Edwards (F), 18th A grade Ted Morgan (F), B grade nil. Ball sweep to 34 points. 36 points Alf Davies (F), Garry Pymont (F), 35 Jeff Haley (F), Peter Grayson (F), Frank Hanns (F), 34 Barry Parker (F), Peter Bristoll (P). Last week Tuesday social 12 hole comp organiser Geoff Drane took home 'the bacon' best with 32 points from the 17 who played while next best was Ted Morgan on 31 points. Amongst the players was Queensland visitor John Fairman who left full of praise for the way the course is being presented. For further details on all golf contact the Pro Shop on 6851 1554. By the Roving Reporter The Easter Break has come and gone and ahead is plenty of golfing events to look forward to. The most important event of the year is our open Tournament next Sunday May 1 where we would expect at least eighty players from far and wide. Warm up day is Saturday April 30th a 4BBB Stableford, it is not too late to enter either event however you may not get the start time you like if left too late. On Wednesday 13th April a Stableford with 23 players vying for the trip to Blakes Salon. Julie Scott(25) wins 1st Division with a great 39 points. Runner up Julie Hurkett(13) with 31 points. Division Two winner was Alison Kingston(32) with 36 points on a Count Back from Denise Squires(26). Ball Winners were Denise, Jill Morgan, Helen Duff, Julie Hurkett and Jenny Ridley. Rose Carroll enjoyed the par threes with closest to the pin on 9th and 18th. Saturday 16th was again a Stableford with only half a dozen players so it was just a ball winning day for the overall winner which was Jenny Fletcher with 33 points and NTP 9th and 18th. Congratulations to everyone that played well and thank you Blakes Hair Salon for your sponsorship.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/9eca1b8a-57a6-4c20-ab03-6e48591b10be.jpg/r0_82_1761_1077_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Sun shines on weekend golfers