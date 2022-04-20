Call to gather, honour our diggers this Anzac Day

whats-on,

Join us this Anzac Day. Reflect, remember, pay tribute to our service men and women of all generations. That's the invitation from our RSL Sub Branch President Eric Coote and secretary Allan Bauman as they prepare for this year's commemorations, on Monday April 25. Mr Coote, who has recently taken up the reins from our long-serving sub branch president Michael Walker, says he'd love to see the community come together as one on Monday. He and sub branch volunteers have been out over the past week selling Anzac Day badges and other merchandise to raise funds to continue the charitable work of the branch, and they describe the response as incredible. "We've raised about $2500 - before we even left the office people wanted to see us," Mr Coote said. They'll be out again this weekend, as they turn their minds to Monday's commemorations. Mr Coote is urging people to get behind the day - to march, to line the streets for the march, and to gather for the services. He grew up in Forbes and left to join the Army, but worked in other fields after medical discharge and has recently retired back here. He's passionate about seeing the sub branch continue to grow, to connect and serve its members and community, and about seeing generations to come fully aware of the incredible legacy of our service men and women. "It's about paying homage, giving respect to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice," he said. "And the ones who came home (from all conflicts) who had to deal with it for years." Mr Bauman, a Vietnam veteran, adds that Anzac Day - the Dawn Service, the march, the mid-morning service - is all about engaging the community and future generations. "It's very important, it's all about raising the awareness level of Anzac Day, what it means to every Australian," Mr Bauman said. "It means remembrance - of the ones in my unit who didn't come back alive, and also the older generation, WWII for me, who did come back and have since died." On Monday, service and ex-service personnel will form up outside Club Forbes at 5.15am and march to the Cenotaph for the Dawn Service commencing 5.30am. All are welcome to join them at Victoria Park for this service, or for the mid-morning service. Those seeking to march mid-morning are asked to assemble in Cross Street, forming up about 10.15am to proceed down Lachlan Street and up Court Street to the Cenotaph. The wreath laying and mid-morning service will follow. On Monday afternoon, Club Forbes will run two-up with some of those proceeds going to Forbes RSL or Legacy, and the Forbes Diggers Harness Racing Club host their traditional Anzac meeting, full story back page. Mr Coote and Mr Bauman extend an invitation to any ex-service personnel to join the RSL Sub Branch, and their loved ones or those interested to join as affiliate members. The branch will continue to work to raise funds, to support one another and to support charitable causes.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/4046c17d-21f2-4ba7-ae92-c58adedc23f7.JPG/r390_0_4050_2068_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Call to gather, honour our diggers this Anzac Day