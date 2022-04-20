Police beat: firearms stolen from Eugowra property

Police are appealing for public assistance after firearms were stolen during a break and enter at a Eugowra property. About 2pm Tuesday, April 19, officers attached to Central West Police District received reports of a break-in at a property on Wuagan Road, Eugowra, believed to have occurred between Friday 1 April 2022 and 2pm yesterday. Police have been told five rifles, four shotguns and ammunition were stolen from the home. Officers established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. As part of inquiries, police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or suspicious activity in the area - or who has dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area during the mentioned period - to contact Parkes Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Investigations continue. Theft from business: Two children's dirt bikes and a generator have been stolen from a Union Street premises on the long weekend. Offenders have accessed the yard through a fence between 9.45am and 11am. Investigations continue. Drug charge: A 27-year-old Forbes man is to face local court on two counts of possessing a prohibited drug and with being in breach of bail conditions. A police spokesperson said they approached the man in Wyndham Avenue about midnight Sunday due to his "suspicious" behaviour. It's alleged he ran from them, and when police did apprehend him they allegedly found him to be in possession of prohibited drugs. Driving offences: Police were out in force over the long weekend. One driver was issued with a three-month suspension after being found to be driving with a low-range prescribed concentration of alcohol, and another was given a 24-hour driving prohibition after recording a positive roadside drug test. The second driver will face court pending analysis of a second sample.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/f320c96d-b2a2-4326-b843-3b013bba2d2b.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Police beat: firearms stolen from Eugowra property