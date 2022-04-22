Double demerits in force for Anzac Day long weekend

Double demerit points will be in place for four days over this year's Anzac Day long weekend. Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils' Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, is encouraging people to drive safely and take extra care on the roads. "Double demerit points will be in place for all speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences from Friday 22 April to Monday 25 April 2022 inclusive. "This will be a busy period on local roads with school holidays coming to an end and visitors to our region returning home. The increase in traffic leads to an increased risk of crashes occurring. We all have a part to play in keeping the roads safe this ANZAC day long weekend. "Watch your speed, drive to conditions, limit distractions in the car, ensure you and your passengers are wearing their seatbelt and don't drive if you have been drinking or consuming drugs. "Pay attention to your fatigue levels, plan your trip and if you are experiencing any of the early warning signs (tired eyes, yawning, poor concentration) stop and have a break. "Check out www.freecuppa.com.au and pop into one of the 70 participating businesses across regional NSW that are offering visiting drivers a free cuppa (you must be more than 100km from your home address)," Ms Suitor said. Parkes Highway Patrol Sergeant Martin Ling is reminding locals that there will be extra Police in the area over the long weekend as a result of the Parkes Elvis Festival. "It is great to see the Parkes Elvis Festival return after a few years of being postponed due to COVID," he said. "The Festival is great for the whole region with many visitors staying in neighboring shires. "There will be additional Police in the area over the Anzac Day long weekend. "Police will be focusing on the fatal five - speeding, drunk and drug driving, fatigue, mobile phones and seatbelts." Last year marked the 50th anniversary of compulsory seatbelt laws being introduced in NSW. "Despite this, on average there are around 30 drivers and passengers killed each year and 220 people injured who were not wearing available seatbelts," Sgt Ling said. "Many of these deaths and injuries could have been prevented if seatbelts had been used. "Please take care on the roads this long weekend. We want everyone to make it home safely."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/05b61be7-34c2-4915-9bc6-4414f4ba0703.jpg/r25_0_2023_1129_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Double demerits in force for Anzac Day long weekend