Jack Whitty from Forbes and Patrick Davis from Harden have both placed in their respective Junior Judging competitions at the Sydney Royal Easter Show over the past week. 17-year-old Jack competed in the beef cattle young judging competition and came fourth in the state against some stiff competition. The first place winner, Micquella Grima (19) from Eumungerie went on to finish third in the national competition later in the week. Second in the state competition was Josephine Green (16) from Bureen, third was Hamish McClure (17) from Tarcutta and fifth was Emily Taylor (18) from Quipolly. 18-year-old Patrick Davis from Harden (Canberra Stud Merino Breeders Association) won the Merino sheep young judging competition and then went on to win the national title. Runner up in the state competition was Monte Barnes (20) from Hay, third Adam Fordham (18) from Ellis Lane, fourth Lily Moore (16) from Ilford, and fifth Lindsay Brown (21) from Beckom. President of Ag Shows NSW Tim Capp said the state finals were an exciting celebration of the future talent coming through in agriculture. "It is so important for these young people to grow their confidence, expand their networks, and increase their agricultural knowledge," Mr Capp said. "Not all competitors are from a farming background and this competition is a great way to learn valuable skills for life."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3Bvg48w7KQnmsaxHKRpvfes/a5cdceec-fc05-4466-8009-6ea1678f9b04.jpg/r0_205_1998_1334_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg