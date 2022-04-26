Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions for one day along the Newell Highway near the Greens Road intersection, 4.5kms south of Forbes, to remove a damaged tree. The work will take place between 7am and 5pm on Thursday 28 April on the northbound side of the Newell Highway, weather permitting. Single lane closures, traffic control and reduced speed limits of 40 km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists. Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, allow up to 5 minutes extra travel time and follow the directions of signs and traffic control. Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience. For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/5e0a9bef-bec1-4818-9d87-8c9b177519b3.jpg/r107_0_1008_509_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Highway roadworks south of Forbes