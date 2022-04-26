Harry Callaghan claims win in men's stableford

By Short Putt What a contrast and a joy the weather can bring. The weekend's golf was bathed in sunshine and far removed from the wet conditions of the previous weekend. The field was spread throughout the morning ensuring a steady flow of unpressurised golf activity. On Saturday the Mens and Ladies played in an Individual Stableford Medley, sponsored by Terry Griffiths and Veronica Rebellato. The main focus for the day was the 'Kristie Carpenter Perpetual Trophy', awarded to the best individual score. The field of 80 players were scattered across the course with no signs of congestion. The Mens Division 1 had no room for error as all the scores were very good. The winner was Harry Callaghan with 40 points compiled in a round that had everything except bogeys. Runner-up was Adam Currey with 39 points. His only blemish was a double-bogey on the 9th, otherwise he would have topped the podium. The Mens Div-2 scores were a family affair. Lachlan Alley had one of his better days, using his handicap well to score 41 points, which included one miss. Close behind on 40 points was Clayton Alley, who had a brace of 1-pointers on the front-9 but really fired on the back-9. The Ladies Division was won by Verna Lane, but only on count back. Verna showed determination to bounce back from a late 'mishap' on the 17th to score valuable points on the 18th. Runner-up was Jenny Fletcher, also on 38. Jenny was steady throughout but could have done without a few missed 'shaved' putts. Both ladies had a good gap on the rest of the field. At the end of the day the Kristie Carpenter Memorial Trophy was won by Lachlan Alley with his 41 points. He was closely watched by Uncle Clayton Alley who was more than keen to get his name on the trophy. The NTP's went to - 9th: Men - H Callaghan, Ladies - R Lyell; 18th: Men - R Bown, Ladies - R Carroll, of whom only Harry was able to convert. There were 15 two's overall, with the Div-1 players scoring twelve of them. Jon Cutler was the only one to convert on the 3rd hole, having put his name first on the Super-pin card. The 3rd Hole Super Pin went to Steve Betland. He put his shot to 4.60 metres, considering that to be easily beaten. He had whittled the marker down from Jon Cutler (6.8 m) and Barry Parker (5.6 M). It does show that it was a tricky green to hit with the wind swirling around. The ball sweep went to 33 pts on count back, going to: 39 - D Bernardi; 38 - C Hanrahan, J Bernardi; 37 - J Betland, J Zannes, N McMillan, B Clarke; 36 - S Betland; 35 - E Uphill, P Maher, P Tisdell, N Ryan,B Parker, D Rhodes; 34 - R Smith, S Hayes, R Borger, A Rees, A Grierson; 33 - J Hemming. The visitors included: Stuart Hayes (Murrumbidgee), Jack Downes (Moree), Ricjard Webster (Massey Park), Ray Sanderson (St George's Basin), and Reg Bown (Perth Golf, WA). They all had varying measures of success. There were some good positives in the golf, with great weather, low scores, close competition and a good field. Another good thing was the return of players from extensive medical treatment. One such person was Bob Borger who chose a good comp to return to golf in. He played better than expected, having only two 'missed' holes with those being on the infamous 7th and 15th holes. But as always there are some stories from the other side of the coin. It seemed like many players were using the Saturday comp as a means to get rid of their bad shots before playing in the Vets 'Week of Golf'. Les Little hoped he had used all of his bad shots, while 'Scadger' Parker had the putting woes, missing birdie chances from as close as 'two feet'. Stuart Hayes zig-zagged his way through the trees as he played down the 7th, and even found a 'middle stump' on one. Stevie G managed a '9' on the 15th after his lay-up before the creek dribbled into the water, then he found trees, had an errant chip and finished with multiple putts. One group were making a scene from 'Lawrence of Arabia', or so it seemed as three of them found the bunker on the 9th and took their time to get out. The other player, namely Mick Spice, almost made the bunker after his tee shot caught the trees, fell down and bounced off the rocks towards the green and just tip-toed into the sand. Chivalry does run high on the golf course. Brian Everest, playing in the last group, hit his tee shot to the 3rd green hoping to snare the Super-pin. On arriving at the green he needed the tape to check his proximity, as it was very close to Steve Betland's shot. Rather than spend time removing the kinks from the tape he decided to give the win to Steve, by the merest of half-inch margins. On Sunday there was a small number in the Stableford Medley. The results were dominated by visitors with Stuart Hayes taking the honours with his 38 points. He was well ahead of Runner-up Stephen Grant on 32 pts, and that by count back. There was no ball sweep. And also no NTP's as no one in the comp hit either of the greens. Here is the news: The Forbes Vets 'Week of Golf' got off to a cracker start, with a beautiful day for the 4BBB Stableford on Monday 25 April. Individual events were held on Tue, Thu and Friday, with some minor rainy weather expected. A full report will be provided next week. Some reports to whet your appetite include the resurrection of Ralph Baker to the winner's circle with his score of 49 points on Tuesday to grab the C-Grade 18-hole Stableford. The 4BBB produced some hilarious moments. One such event saw the tee shots of Stevie G, Bob Grant and Richard Doyle finish in the bunker, while Stuart Hayes tee shot bounced on the edge and stuck in the grass only inches from the lip. And three of them did manage to convert for pars. The Forbes Ladies Open is on this weekend with a 4BBB Stableford on Saturday and the Open Stroke event on Sunday. The Mens comp on Saturday is a Stroke event. Players please note that the course will be closed on Sunday 1 May until after lunch. Nominations for the Pro-Am on Friday 6 May are coming in, but there is still plenty of opportunity to get your name on the list at the Pro Shop. It will be a 12 noon shotgun start, with a meal provided that evening. Details are on the Notices around the Club. We need club players to keep the young Pros company so spread the word. The Forbes Mens Open weekend on 14 and 15 May is the first in the 'Trilogy of Golf', which includes the West Wyalong and Condobolin Mens Opens. Get your nominations in ASAP. It is crystal ball time: Sat 30 April is the Ladies Open 4BBB and Mens Stroke. Then Sunday 1 May has the Ladies Open. Sat 7 May has a Monthly Medal for the men and the 3rd round of the Golf NSW Medal for the ladies. Sunday 8 May is 'Mother's Day' and has a Stableford Medley. Travellers along the Newell Highway into Forbes may wonder why all the golfers enjoying one of the best layout in the country in what is hoped ideal weather for a walk after the little white ball. At the time of writing showers were predicted for some days this week. Hope not too heavy. Still, around 100 plus veteran golfers from all corners of the state, and some interstate, have nominated for the Forbes Veterans Association Week of Golf with play started on Monday and Tuesday before the final two days on competition today (Thursday) with the final days play tomorrow for the NSWVGA Medal. Full results next. Last weekend Grenfell hosted the NSW Sand Greens 4-ball mixed championships which were dominated by host players drawing on their knowledge of playing the challenging sloping course presented in the best it has been for some years. During presentations representatives from the Central Coast NSW Veterans spoke regarding their Week of Golf from June 27 to July 1. Full details on this major available from the Forbes Pro Shop or website www.bwdvgc-week-of-golf.com On the local front last week Parkes hosted the 'twin towns' 18 competition on Thursday with first time Parkes member David Harwood having instant success winning with 37 points from Forbes champion Andrew Grierson runner-up with 35 points on a count-back. Encouragement award was well contested with John Pearce from Parkes getting the nod for a 'burner' ball. Nearest the pins, 4th A grade Andrew Grierson (F), B grade Garry Phillips (P), 11th A grade Barry Parker (F), B grade Tom Delmenico (P). Ball sweep winners 35 points Roberts Lea (P). 33 points Barry Parker (F), Steve Edwards (F), Peter Bristoll (P), Dale Stait (P), Nym Dziuba (P), Ross Smith (P). Parkes with 19 players took the shield with 203 points to Forbes' 170 points from 14 representatives. A relaxed Ted Morgan hit them long and straight last Tuesday to win the social 12 hole competition with 36 points from Alex McKinnon next best on 30 points. As mentioned earlier all vets golf in Forbes this week. For further details on all golf contact the Pro Shop on 6851 1554. By The Roving Reporter Last Wednesday 20th 22 Ladies played an 18 Hole Stroke competition Sponsored by Euphoria and only having preferred lies on the fairways proved a challenge but I am pleased to report that by Saturday's play we could prefer everywhere. Division One Winner was Denise Squires (25) with a nett 75 and won on a countback from Ev Uphill (19). Division Two was also decided on a countback with Debbie Dingwall (27) with a Nett 77 from Jill Morgan (39). Ball winners were Ev, Robin Lyell, Heather Davidson, Verna Lane and Jill Morgan. NTP on 9th Enid Baker and 18th Verna Lane. On Saturday 23rd a Stableford was played for the Kristie Carpenter Perpetual Trophy sponsored by Terry Griffith and Veronica Rebellato with 80 players having a memorable day. The best lady player on the day was Verna Lane who won on a Countback with 38 points from Jenny Fletcher. NTP 9th Robin Lyell and 18th Rose Caroll. This weekend Forbes hosts the Ladies Open Tournament and with good nomination from locals and visitors we are hoping for fine weather. Good luck to everyone playing.

Harry Callaghan claims win in men's stableford