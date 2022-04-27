Local history comes to life with Forbes Heritage Festival

whats-on,

Local history comes to life in Forbes in May and it all begins - weather permitting - at 10am this Saturday at Victoria Park. The annual Forbes Heritage Festival is - if the rain holds off - encouraging the community to actively wonder, investigate and learn about natural, cultural, Indigenous, living and built heritage around Forbes - fitting in with the 2022 theme of curiosity. Convict Footprints are booked in to bring their particular brand of interactive theatre to the event, which is scheduled for 10am to 2pm, the Swamp Dawkins Bush Band will have you up and dancing, and the Bush Telegraph Stage will be the place to hear bush poetry and story-telling. There'll be a damper competition thanks to CWA, cheese-making, blacksmith demonstration, pen and wash art workshop and petting zoo. The Forbes Historical Machinery Society, Forbes Family History Group, Forbes Historical Society, Forbes Visitor Information Centre, Age of Fishes Museum will all be there. If the rain that began Wednesday does continue, one event that can go ahead is Rotary Ipomoea's Vintage and Collectibles Fair at the CWA Hall. It's just a gold coin to enter and the hall will be filled with interesting stalls and displays harking back to earlier eras. They're open 10am to 4pm, with tea and scones all day. And Forbes Heritage is about more than one day. Forbes Shire Council will present the Forbes Heritage Medal on Tuesday, May 3, with a presentation on this year's nominees by heritage advisor Graham Hall. Book your free ticket by phoning the council on 6850 2300. Cheryl Barton from Forbes Family History Group is going to shine a light on the history of Brewery Lane, and there will be live folk music to entertain. Next Saturday, May 7, the council will host the launch of the Forbes Heritage digital trail at Forbes Town Hall from 3pm to 5pm. We welcome Garema's own opera singer, Karyn Tisdell, who will perform a mini concert before Rob Willis shares about the creation of the digital heritage trail. More to come on these events closer to the time.

Local history comes to life with Forbes Heritage Festival