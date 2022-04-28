whats-on,

Grease and Oil Change is back in 2022 but once again looking a little different as organisers seek to ensure it's available to as many people as possible. The 2022 Grease and Oil Change Workshops - brain and body workshops for rural people - mark the seventh consecutive year of this event. These not for profit gatherings were started by Cherie Quade in Trundle, back in 2015, as a way of creating conversation in our community about mental health, wellbeing and real life stories of how people in rural communities stay afloat when the rest of the world seems like a lot. She began these conversations as a way of helping her navigate her own mental health. This year, she says, it feels really relevant, once again, to share stories and to find out how to look after ourselves so we can also support each other. Rather than having one large gathering, there will be several smaller workshops. Each offering is free - thanks to some awesome funding and community support - and we're being encouraged to jump online and join in. The workshops have been put together in response to community needs and requests identified through a recent survey and the next - coming up next weekend - is with relaxation expert Amanda Bainbridge. This is an online event on Sunday night, May 8, from 7.30pm till 8.30pm. This workshop is designed to teach us to turn off the fight or flight reflex and treat the symptoms of your stress. It covers: Find out more and register for this free event online at https://stressrecovery.eventbrite.com.au/

Grease and Oil Change returns with free, online workshops