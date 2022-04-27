News from the greens: Pennants bowlers to host Eugowra

Pennants are on the drawing board for members of the 'Bowlie' with teams for the newly formed area competition to commence this Sunday announced with the local club hosting Eugowra. Concept for the competition will see all teams play three home games and three away over six weeks. Along with Eugowra home games for Forbes will be against Yeoval and Manildra while travel will see Forbes venture to Parkes Railway and Towns clubs along with Condobolin. Organiser on the board for this competition Scott Andrews said it is designed to allow clubs to get in some pennants practice before state pennants start on August 7. Teams for Sunday. Team 1 - Robert Bayley, Christian West, Paul Baker and Alf Davies. Team 2 - Russell Hodge, Robert Dukes, Barry Shine and Danny Byrnes. Team 3 Brian Asimus, Glenn Kearney, Scott McKellar and Warren Keep. Saturday will see a semi final of the Minor Fours played where the team of Shayne Staines, Brett Devanport, Shane Bolam and Robert Dukes will take on John Baass, Don Craft, Ray Drabsch and Barry Shine. Waiting on the winner is the combination of John Cutler, Joe Nicholson, Paul Baker and Laurie Crouch for championship honours. As mentioned above local players are urged to consider nominating for the 2022 Zone 4 Pennants which close on May 7. A nomination sheep is on the board now. Also to be considered for future play is the 3-Bowls Mixed Pairs with $2000 prizemoney set down for July 9 and 10. Another open for consideration is the Ben Hall Open Pairs for $4000 to be contested October 1 and 2. Residents are invited to become member of the Forbes 'Bowlie': fees are $10 for social member; $35 for bowling member and $110 for full member of Bowls NSW. For all information contact the club on 6852 1499. Wednesday bowls: Only four games played last week in the Wednesday morning social bowls competition where card draw winners were David Williams and 'guest' from the South Coast, Ray Sanderson. They proved 20-13 winners over Noel Jolliffe and Geoff Coles in 20 ends after leading 12-4 after 10. Laurie Spackman and Barry Shine won 24-19 in 22 ends over Bill O'Connell and Kerry Dunstan. It was 6-all after seven then 19-all after 20 before the winners found line and length to win the last two ends 5-0. Peter Mackay and Russell Hodge where on top from the first delivery to trounce Scott McKellar and Laurie Crouch 29-8 in 20 ends. They led 14-4 after 10 with club president Peter showing his best for some time much to the delight of his skip. A game of triples had Fred Vogelsang, Ray Dunstan and Grant Lambert winning 10-4 over John Browne, Trevor Currey and Paul Doust. A note to highlight the game was every end was won by a single shot in the 14 end game. Heading to Flint St Butchery as in-club winner are Laurie Spackman and Russell Hodge. Wednesday bowls is open to all, nominations prior to 9.30am for a 10am start. Women's bowls: On Wednesday the 20th we had 12 players for social bowls, as well as eight that were playing major pairs. The winning team that was drawn out for the day was the team of Glenys Ryan Irene Riley, and Kay Toohey. In the pairs the team of Ann Mackay (sub) had a win against Carmel Murray and Colleen Liebich; and Annette Tisdell and Mell Wilson had a win against Angela Dent and Cheryle Hodges. On Sunday, Kerry Roach and Jan Waugh had a pairs win against Loris Stewart and Lyn Simmonds and will now play Annette and Mell in the final. Good luck to both teams!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/9f8eec04-76a7-46cd-85af-ac8d1f885626.jpg/r11_470_4485_2998_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

News from the greens: Pennants bowlers to host Eugowra Contributed