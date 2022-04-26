From the mayor's desk: an amazing weekend in Forbes

multimedia, photos-and-video,

What an amazing weekend in Forbes. As an Elvis Festival travel partner we hosted a couple of fantastic Elvis events including our Amazing breakfast and the very popular Swinging Speedway night at McFeeter's car museum. See all the pics on our Amazing Forbes facebook page. Events like the Elvis festival mean so much to communities like ours - it was wonderful to see people out and about again. Federal Member, Michael McCormack, was in Forbes last week to announce a $5 million Federal grant to Southern Cross Nutrients, a compost and natural fertiliser maker who will be starting production at the Central West Industrial Park in Forbes. This is the first of many industries to be established at our new industrial park and Forbes Shire Council has been busy working to attract businesses like Southern Cross Nutrients to our area. We have a very busy schedule of road resealing and a dedicated program of trimming trees. After all the rain in our district, so many of our trees have had increased growth and vigour and our team is working from our CBD out to maintain trees to keep Forbes looking beautiful - as always. Last week alone, our engineering department resealed 18 sections of road within our town limits to keep up with continually improving our streetscapes. A big thank you to all our residents who moved cars and kept the streets clear for the work to go ahead. A shout out to the teams who completed the work as they worked early and quickly to cause minimise interruptions.

