Red Bend Catholic College's cattle team has presented the best tasting steer in the Sydney Royal schools competition. The College this year took 10 steers down to the Easter show, and achieved a fourth, a fifth and two highly commended ribbons in live judging. As reported earlier, Lachlan Haynes had great success individually placing fourth in the State parading finals. And then when this year's carcase results were announced this week, Red Bend's hard work had really paid dividends. Steer 'Timone' won first in the school class, then won the silver medal and reserve school carcase champion. 'Andy' was first in the taste test and went on to be named taste champion. Woody and Ferdinand were awarded second in their classes for taste, and Arlo received a Bronze medal in his class. Cattle team coordinator Susan Earl says she's incredibly proud of the students who attended: Ella Payne, Jasper Mackay, Jack Nadin, Grace Taylor, Isabelle Rice, Duncan Elms, Lachlan Haynes, Ruby Arnott, Charlie Sturgiss and Jack Smythe. Will Moxey and Jada Buchan were also at the show with their families and helped with College cattle. There were more team members who helped prepare the cattle, but didn't travel to Sydney, including Dustin Stocks, Charlie Spry, Fletcher Ruhmann, Noah Matthews, Billy Wilson, Immy Ousby, Claire Moore, Lauren Whittaker, Alice Paul and Alana Haynes. Mrs Earl extended a big thank you to Liz Ridley and Andrew Grieson for their help. "I am also very appreciative of our breeders for this year's animals- Phil Kirk and family, Richard Rice and Rob Hart," she said. "There are so many people who had a hand in getting us down there and back but a special thanks goes to Fred Browne, Col Hawthorn and Laura Tandy for their support behind the scenes."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/e4d7420c-8ef4-43f0-b9bb-87f209b2ccd5.JPG/r0_189_2048_1346_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Red Bend brings home the ribbons in Sydney Royal steer judging