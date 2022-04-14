Eugowra's Lachlan Haynes takes fourth in State parading

The State Beef Cattle Paraders Competition was held last Thursday at the Sydney Royal Easter Show and Lachlan Haynes of Paytens Bridge represented the Group 10 Central Western Association of Agricultural Shows and the Eugowra Show Society. Lachlan was one of six representatives of the Group 10 Central Western Association of Agricultural Shows that saw more than 80 paraders from across the state vie for a place in the finals. Lachlan led a Red Bend Catholic College Angus steer, which resulted in Lachlan placing fourth in his heat and coming away with a ribbon. Lachlan is an active member of the Red Bend Catholic College Cattle Team, who participated in the school cattle competitions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/169e75a8-11ce-488b-bd51-6a552453165a.jpg/r0_404_1536_1272_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg