Our fantastic Forbes Little Athletics Club have celebrated their 2021 / 2022 Summer season and all their achievements. Athletes and their families gathered at Botanical Gardens for the club's presentation night on Tuesday, April 5, capping a busy summer. The club's junior boy champion for the season is Anderson McMahon, and junior girl is Olivia Kinsey. The senior boy champion is Jackson Beaudin and senior girl is Ruby Coote. The club also presented some special awards, including: All these kids are winners, but our outstanding achievers for the season are: Turning to those who make it all possible, Suzie Maslin was named Club Person of the Year and Bernie Buckenhofer was presented with the President's Award. Forbes Little Athletics president Wendy Chudleigh was recognised for all the work she does for the club.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/64db1ee2-a2ec-4b3e-89d2-2143eb65c47a.JPG/r0_683_4032_2961_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Forbes Little Athletics celebrates end of season