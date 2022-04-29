Forbes Little Athletics celebrates end of season
Our fantastic Forbes Little Athletics Club have celebrated their 2021 / 2022 Summer season and all their achievements.
Athletes and their families gathered at Botanical Gardens for the club's presentation night on Tuesday, April 5, capping a busy summer.
The club's junior boy champion for the season is Anderson McMahon, and junior girl is Olivia Kinsey.
The senior boy champion is Jackson Beaudin and senior girl is Ruby Coote.
The club also presented some special awards, including:
- Neil Lambert Encouragement Award: Charlie Martin
- West Family Encouragement Award - Emerson McMahon
- Jack Hadrill Memorial Trophy winner and Jelbart Family Trophy for Outstanding Female Performer: Laura Chudleigh
- Don Schatz Memorial Trophy: Annabelle Maslin
- Forbes Little Athletics Club Trophy for Outstanding Male Performer: Anderson McMahon
- Jackson Family Trophy for Junior Club Person: Holly Buckenhofer
All these kids are winners, but our outstanding achievers for the season are:
- Under 6 girls: Age Champion Molly DeMamiel
- Under 6 boys: Age Champion Harrison McMahon; Most Improved Max Finnegan
- Under 7 girls: Age champion Holly Buckenhofer; Most Improved Madison West
- Under 7 boys: Age champion Mathew Brunt; Most Improved Kodan Jackson
- Under 8 girls: Age Champion Ella-Rose Wright; Most Improved Gracie Robbins
- Under 8 boys: Age Champion Mason McMillan; Most Improved Matthew Rodgers
- Under 9 girls: Age Champion Olivia Kinsey; Most Improved Mackenzie Nolan
- Under 9 boys: Age Champion Zac Ziser
- Under 10 girls: Age Champion Alani Brunt; Most Improved Evie Amor
- Under 10 boys: Age Champion Anderson McMahon
- Under 11 girls: Age Champion Kelsey Finnegan
- Under 11 boys: Charlie Wallder
- Under 12 girls: Age Champion Ruby Coote
- Under 12 boys: Age Champion Jackson Beaudin Most Improved Max Ridge, Logan McMahon
- Under 13 girls: Age Champion Alana Finnegan
- Under 14 boys: Age Champion Konnor Coleman
- Under 15 girls: Age Champion Peta Allen
- Under 15 boys: Age Champion Danny Sideris
- Under 17 girls: Age Champion Jess Tudgey
Turning to those who make it all possible, Suzie Maslin was named Club Person of the Year and Bernie Buckenhofer was presented with the President's Award.
Forbes Little Athletics president Wendy Chudleigh was recognised for all the work she does for the club.