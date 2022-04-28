whats-on,

Browse vintage treasures and enjoy a cuppa out of the weather this Saturday at Rotary Ipomoea's Vintage and Collectibles Fair. The CWA Hall is the venue for this event and stall holders have been quick to sign up with an incredible range of fascinating displays. There'll be lace and linen, collectible crockery, music memorabilia, glassware, kitchen ware, and so much more. There'll be some for sale for those looking to pick up something special, and many for display for those interested to browse. It's just a gold coin donation to Rotary Ipomoea to enter, with doors open 10am to 4pm, and you can enjoy tea and scones throughout the day. The event, the first of its kind for Rotary Ipomoea, should complement our Forbes Heritage festival and celebrations beautifully.

Rotary Ipomoea hosts Vintage and Collectibles Fair Saturday