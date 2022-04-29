This week's news from Sunshine Corner: be quick to catch book sale

Hello Sunshiners, It's hard to believe that we have already celebrated Easter and are nearly into May. The year seems to be whizzing by so fast. The rain we received was most welcome as it has cleared the air and given plants a real boost. We have welcomed some new volunteers to the Op Shop but would love to welcome some more. Do you have a few spare hours that you would like to fill in? Then why not pop into the shop and find out if you could lend a hand. They are a great group of ladies at the shop and they are cheerful and welcoming to all. So come and join them and get to make new friends and meet so many more people who visit the shop. There are only three funraising Royal Far West op shops in NSW. The one here in Forbes, another in Trundle, and the third is in Port Macquarie. The Forbes shop is in Templar Street and is open 9am to 4pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of each week. Our phone number is 0448 763 151. At present the op shop has a large variety of knitting yarn and pattern books. Winter clothes are now available with the weather starting to get cooler. The book sale is still going but will finish soon. There is also a good range of furniture available for purchase. If you have any large items for donation to the op shop, our pick up service operates on Thursday only. Our next Royal Far West op shop meeting is 10am on Friday, May 6. It will be in the furniture room at the back of the op shop. Both raffles have been drawn with Lorraine Allen winning the outdoor furniture and Carmel Murray winning the Mother's Day parcel. There were drawn at the shop by Di Nagel and Anne Crone and witnessed by Jacko and Lithgow Molly. The next raffle will be the linen parcel and tickets will still be only $1. Birthday bingo is on Wednesday night, May 18, in the auditorium of Club Forbes. The first game starts at 7pm so be there early to purchase your books, raffle tickets and pick-a-box stickers. There are great prizes to be won, come along and join in the fun. Eugowra Sunshine bingo is on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the bowling club. It starts at 1pm, all welcome. It is now time to open the birthday book with belated wishes going out to Lady of the Lamp, Hanks Chum, Sweet Nell, Just Nell, Harley Rider, Rockon Robyn and Marko's Clair. We hope you enjoyed your birthdays. A big happy birthday to Kellie's Girl and Traz May 7, Grazza May 13, and Georgy Boy May 19. The Royal Far West annual conference is to be held in July in Manly. This will be the last time it will be held in the old building as it is due for renovation in the near future. The conference will be attended by a couple of volunteers from the Forbes Royal Far West op shop. That is all for this edition Sunshiners, until next time stay safe and well and remember to keep smiling, it brightens everyone's day. Lady Cat

This week's news from Sunshine Corner: be quick to catch book sale