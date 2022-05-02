Good signs in early days for Platypi

It wasn't a win in first grade but it wasn't all bad. The Platypi hosted Orange Emus on Saturday and while they went down 15-27, Tony Wallace from the coaching team is pretty happy with the start of the blues' season. The Platypi have met two of the toughest teams in the Blowes Clothing Cup in the opening two rounds, and Wallace reckons they've held their own for this early in what's going to be a long competition. "We've been very competitive in both games - in both there's really only been a try in it," Wallace said. "We're not quite there but we're not that far away." He's pleased to have good numbers showing up to training this year: they made a pretty early start to their training regime after the 2021 season was cut short and things are looking good. "We've got a very dedicated - and big squad," Wallace said. "We've got plenty of numbers and plenty of willing bodies." An early charge-down kick went Emus' way on Saturday and they swooper to claim first points. While Wallace rued that the Platypi were then playing catch-up all the way, he was happy overall with his team's response. "I thought we fought our way back really well, and we were really unlucky not to score just before half time," Wallace said. The only disappointment was the handling errors and a couple of defensive mis-reads that saw the visitors dominate the scoreboard. Emus' Nigel Staniforth was ruing the same. "When we were aggressive and ran some really good lines we went well there and then we kind of went in and out of the game a bit which was a bit frustrating," he said. "We just didn't execute and hold onto the ball as much as we want to. "To be honest though it's a bit of a build on last week (where Emus lost 35-31 to Bathurst Bulldogs). "It'll take a few weeks (to get everything right) but we got the win and bonus point and going over there (to Forbes), not many teams can do that." Best and fairest for the Platypi for the game was captain Matt Coles, who Wallace said was super strong once again. Tom Menzies and Luke Evans also recognised for their efforts in the match. Forbes Platypi head to Orange to take on Orange City this weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/670f89e7-24ff-4693-80fd-1c1167e1ec5e.JPG/r1542_460_3700_1679_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Good signs in early days for Platypi