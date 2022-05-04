Forbes netball's all-age carnival draws hundreds to courts

The Forbes Netball Association hosed an extremely successful annual All Age Regional carnival on Sunday, when more than 1000 players, officials and spectators packed into Stephen Field for the day of netball. Approximately 350 games of netball were played over 13 netball courts from 8-30 am till 3 pm, with players aged from nine years to open ladies. All parts of the Riverina and West/Central West were represented, playing in seven different age divisions. The day was so successful because of the huge amount of work done by the committee, before and during the day, and all the volunteers on the day. Visitors to Forbes thanked the committee on a great day of well organised netball, with many teams booking accommodation for Saturday night. Volunteers from the four Forbes teams manned the barbeque and canteen selling lost of delicious food, with donations of cooking coming from families on the day. Thank you also to Forbes Shire Council, who were under the pump trying to prepare the Stephen Field grounds, with rain interruptions during the week. The day was also a huge fundraiser for the FNA, who rely on the money raised on the day. The Forbes NA was represented by two teams 17U and 14 years, who are both preparing for NNSW State Titles, and the 12 years and 11 years teams who were enjoying the carnival and playing great netball. The 17U team will compete in the Senior State Titles in June, and have improved extremely fast during their time together. The Forbes carnival was a great chance to experiment player's positions, and prepare a balance team for the State Titles. The team recorded many wins and umpires where again impressed with their great sportsmanship, and attitude towards each other and their opposition. The 14 years team will compete in the Junior State Titles in July, and have also improved with each training carnival. Both with their individual skills and particularly in working as a team. The team also recorded many wins on the day, especially in their early games. The girls were very competitive, and continued to try their best, and met their personal goals they had set for the day. Players Player was Jaya Smith who continues to improve her skills and always give 100%. The 12 years team are playing in all the carnivals and train regularly during the week. They worked really well together and improved each game over the course of the day, building wonderful team chemistry and making great memories. They gave it their all and made their coach and supporters all very proud. The 11s played exceptionally well improving throughout the day. They should be commended on their sportsmanship and team efficacy. Coaches are looking forward to working with the girls this week at training, with a focus on footwork and positioning. Coaches cannot wait to come together again for the next carnival. Congratulations to all the girls who have lots of potential. Results of the day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/c86425b6-88f1-491b-aecd-a895521f14e1.JPG/r11_330_4485_2858_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg