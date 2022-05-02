2022 Forbes Vets Week of Golf success despite wet weather threat

"We were very lucky with the weather and as a result everyone enjoyed a successful week," was how president of the Forbes Veterans Golfers Association Peter Barnes summed up last week's vets tournament in Forbes. Golf was played on Monday and Tuesday before a 'day off' on Wednesday when the skies opened to saturate lower parts of the course. It all cleared for further competition play on Thursday and Friday. While admitting last week did not attract record numbers Peter said COVID and the predicted threat of heavy rain had an effect on entries. "Still, we had around 80 plus players which we can't complain about," he said. "We had plenty comment on the condition of the course, it was brilliant and one reason why visitors left happy indicating they will be back next year. "The tournament doesn't just happen and thanks to my committee members, especially Alf (Davies), Beryl (Roberts), Al (Rees) and I must add to that those who offered help over the week, Jeff and Max (Haley) along with Ros and Steve Edwards. "Another reason for success with support from sponsors, thanks to each and every one you. The same goes to the hotel ('Golfie'), your service was excellent highlighted by the dinner on Thursday evening. If I missed anyone who helped, my personal thanks," Peter added. While there was a 'mile' of trophies presented a highlight was the hole -in-one to Heather Dennis from the Merimbula Club. "She got a pleasant surprise when we had an actual trophy to present and thanks to Ian Bown from Sportspower for a quick and lovely inscribed trophy," Peter said. Another trophy highlight was the win by local Peter Dawson in the NSWLVA Shield with 37 points on a count-back from fellow member Kim Herbert on Friday. Peter (Dawson) said if it had not been for a 'late start' by Kim the trophy may have gone the other way. "As you know it was 'shot gun' start with all tees used to have the field back in the club at the one time. Knowing Kim, he was late. I had to actually give him a call to see if he was playing. He arrived at the 4th where we were scheduled to tee off from after we left a couple of groups through while waiting. "It doesn't end there, in the rush Kim had a miss, he hit into the water no points. A bit earlier and not rushing he could easily had par for a couple of points. But that's golf, and Kim," Peter added with a cheeky smile. In the ladies division for the Shield staunch Forbes member Veronica Robellito ruled supreme scoring 35 points from 'ace' hitter Heather Dennis runner-up posting 33 points. No doubt the round of the tournament belongs to local member Ralph Baker who played 13 shots below his handicap winning with 49 points on Monday. Many feel a record score. Results from the four-day tournament (Forbes member Monday unless stated). Monday, 4-ball medley. Duncan Sharpe and Geoff McKenzie (Leeton) 48 points, r/u Shirley and Peter Mawhinney (Grenfell) 43 on a c/b. Nearest the pins. 9th Di Fuller (Toronto Newcastle), Steve Mitchell (Wyong). 18th Julie Hurkett, Neil Herbert. Tuesday, men individual stableford, 18 holes. A grade Stuart Hayes (Canberra) 36 points, r/u Scott Kirkman 35 on a c/b. B grade Peter Hetherington (Wyong) 37, r/u Matthew Salotti (Wyong) 36. C grade Trevor Topp (Nambucca Heads) 45, r/u Duncan Sharpe 44. Nearest the pins, A Geoff McKenzie (Leeton), B James Chadwick (Castle Hill), C -. Ladies, Division 1 Nerida Luland (Hervey Bay), r/u Dianna Kemp (Wyong) 34. Div 2 Robyn Summers (Wyong) 33, r/u Jill Hetherington (Wyong) 32. Nearest the pin, Di Fuller (Toronto). Thursday, men individual. A Peter Barnes 36, r/u Peter Bristoll (Parkes) 35. B David Sly 42, r/u Graeme West 40. C John Dixon (Dubb0) 36, r/u Norbert Beringer (Port Macquarie) 34. Ladies, Div 1 Sheenah Gunn (Wyong) 32 on a c/b, r/u Heather Davidson 32, Div 2 Lyn Kennedy 33, r/u Tracey King (Wyong) 28. Nearest the pins, 9th Lyn Beringer (Port Macquarie), 18th Heather Dennis (Merrimbula). Friday, men individual. A John Bell (Hervey Bay) 35 on a c/b, r/u Steve Uphill 35. B Warwick Judge 34, r/u Graeme West 33. C John Dixon (Dubbo) 37, r/u Dennis Smith (Grenfell) 34. Nearest the pins, 9th Graeme West, 3rd John Dixon (Dubbo), 18th Peter Dawson. Ladies. Div 1 Di Fuller (Toronto) 32 on a c/b, r/u Jenny Fletcher 32. Div 2 Robyn Summers (Wyong) 28, r/u Lyn Beringer (Port Macquarie) 27. 36 holes event. Men. A Peter Dawson 72 on a c/b, r/u Kim Herbert 72. B Garry Pymont 69, r/u Peter Parkhill (Parkwood Qld) 67 on a c/b. C Ralph Baker 78, r/u Dennis Smith (Grenfell) 76. Ladies. Div 1 Ev Uphill 66, r/u Tracey Burke (Wyong) 65. Div 2 Carmel Dowton (Callala Nowra) 74, r/u Lyn Berringer (Port Macquarie) 66. Forbes and Parkes veteran golfers will contest the 'twin towns' shield here in Forbes today with noms from 9.30am for a 10am shot gun start.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/d3c6a113-1684-446a-bcdd-fe1d50bded05.jpeg/r0_154_720_561_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

2022 Forbes Vets Week of Golf success despite wet weather threat