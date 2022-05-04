Festival brings Forbes' heritage to life this Saturday

whats-on,

The time of the Forbes Digital Heritage Trail launch has been changed to 2 to 4pm on Forbes Shire Council's social media as of Wednesday afternoon. Forbes Heritage Festival will take place in beautiful Victoria Park, the heart of our heritage district, this Saturday between 10am and 2pm. After being postponed due to last weekend's wet weather, the park will this Saturday transform into a scene from days past, with live demonstrations from blacksmiths, cheese making, pottery, shearing and more. Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller is urging community members to take the opportunity to explore local history. "Every year hundreds of events give the community an opportunity to immerse themselves in our rich and diverse heritage," she said. "Forbes hosts several exciting events including a festival and formal celebrations and launches and this year is no exception." This Saturday, roving bushrangers from interactive theatre troupe Convict Footprints will set your heart racing with their adventures, and you can dance to the toe-tapping tunes from the Furry Animals bush band. Explore displays from the Forbes Historical Society and Forbes Family History Group, or settle in for some tall tales at the Bush Telegraph stage. View amazing vintage vehicles from the Forbes Historical Machinery Association and sample damper from the annual CWA Damper Competition, cooked over coals on site. From 3pm, our historic Town Hall is the venue for the launch of Forbes' digital heritage trail, a project that's designed to make our local stories more accessible to community members and visitors. It's a chance to view the first of our digital heritage trail videos, and hear about them from Rob Willis OAM. Garema's own opera singer Karyn Tisdwell, who has been involved in musical theatre and opera for the past 20 years, will perform a mini-concert as part of the launch. Karyn is a founding member of National Opera; and was a principal soloist for Canberra Opera Inc., making her directorial debut in Canberra Opera's 2017 production of Strauss' Die Fledermaus.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/e3d5e17b-9544-478d-8835-26cc3ae3ec77.jpg/r0_146_513_436_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Festival brings Forbes' heritage to life this Saturday