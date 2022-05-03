Cattle numbers low but lamb prices up at this week's Forbes sales

Despite no sale for a fortnight, numbers were still reduced at Monday's cattle sale - with just 466 yarded - due to rain in the drawing area. Quality was very mixed with feeder cattle making up the majority of the offering along with a few better finished types. The usual buyers were present and competing in a fluctuating market. Yearling steers to feed showed improvement from previous sales with middleweights selling from 520c to 620c/kg. Heavy weights ranged in price from 540c to 622c/kg. The better types to processors sold from 450c to 612c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed ranged in price from 500 to 580c with those to processor selling from 496 to 607c/kg. Heavy steers and bullocks sold from 405c to 460c/kg. Heavy 3 and 4 score cows received 326c to 358c/kg with the plainer cows ranging in price from 310c to 328c/kg. Tuesday's sheep and lamb sale saw a drop in numbers, with a total 17800 yarded. Lamb quality continues to be mixed though did show improvement from the previous sale. There was a good run of heavy and extra heavyweight lambs penned along with secondary types. The usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market. Trade weight lambs listed $2 to $4 a head with prices ranging from $170 to $201 a head. Heavy lambs to 26kg sold from $193 to $222 a head. Extra heavy lambs lifted $8 to $10 a head on a better offering. Lambs to 30kg sold from $216 to $254 a head with those over 30kg reaching $283 a head. Carcase prices averaged 770c to 840c per kg. Heavy Merino lambs sold from $198 to $258 per kg. Mutton quality was mixed but prices jumped $10 a head and more in places from the previous sale. Merino ewes sold from $154 to $231 a head. Heavy cross-bred ewes received $175 to $228 a head. A good run of Young Merino wethers sold from $162 to $198 a head. - Market reporter Krystelle Ridley VC Reid Livestock reports that numbers remained similar at the most recent fortnightly pig sale on April 22. Numbers remained similar for bacon and pork, suckers increased, and backfatters decreased. Quality for bacon, pork and suckers were good with only the odd pen of plainer quality yarded. Market was firm for sows, bacon and pork, while suckers were $10 - $20.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/5ff5fc84-b1a0-4290-986b-99d2c453b15a.jpg/r0_20_1772_1021_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Cattle numbers low but lamb prices up at this week's Forbes sales