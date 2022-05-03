VIEW prepares to celebrate 100 years of Smith Family

whats-on,

The April meeting of the View Club was spent preparing the decorations for the May meeting to celebrate the 100th year of the Smith Family. It turned out to be fun making 100 spectacles and everyone enjoyed the social aspect of the day. The View Clubs of Australia are supporters of the Smith Family founded in 1922 by five businessmen who hoped that all children were as fortunate as theirs at Christmas time. They decided to investigate how many children were in orphanages, homes, hospitals and private residences in the community, then getting together to share their findings. They started with a boys' home where there were 40 boys and one dressed as Santa and took gifts and toys for each one. When asked who they were they replied, "Just call us the Smiths. We are members of a very big family." So the Smith Family was born in the Sydney suburbs on Christmas Eve 1922. There have been many changes over the 100 years and at present the focus is on education of children through the Learning for Life Program, making 2022 is their Centenary Year. Forbes View Club supports eight students through the Learning-for-Life program of the Smith Family. On Thursday 12th May Forbes View Club will be celebrating the 100 years of the Smith Family at Club Forbes at 12 noon for 12.30 pm. Members are requested to bring along guests to help make this a special day. We intend to have a display of very old artefacts eg photographs, newspapers of 1922, shoes, hats, handbags, jewellery, etc. Please let the president or a member of the committee know what you can bring for this display. Bookings for the lunch are essential with Helen 0427 201 445.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/97b0636c-46cc-4af6-b34d-a85d641e5731.jpg/r52_1099_781_1511_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg