Forbes' Clarissa Peasley has been named runner up in the 2021 national Merino fleece judging competition, hosted at Sydney Royal Easter Show. Twelve months on from winning the NSW title, due to COVID-19 delays, Clarissa was able to pit her skills against the other State winners. She was called on to judge two groups of four fleeces each. The two sets were quite different - showcasing types of fleece you'd get from two completely different regions where the sheep are subject to different conditions. The staple - and the strength of it, the colour and the heaviness of the fleece are all things she acts quickly to gauge when placing a fleece. "There wasn't much between them, they were really good quality fleeces," she said. The competition's overjudge considered how the junior judges placed the fleeces, and then how they spoke on their choices. Clarissa, who graduated from St Paul's College Walla Walla last year and is now studying a Bachelor of Ag Science, would highly recommend the junior judging experience. Her love of the wool industry stems from growing up on a mixed family farm near Forbes, and was nurtured and developed at the agricultural high school she attended. "(Junior judging) is a great experience," she said. "It's a great way to get into the industry and work out where your passion lies. "It definitely opens a lot of doors - it's a way to make connections and get some hands-on experience." She's back home now, working part time at Jemalong Wool in Forbes, and looking long-term to secure a future in the wool industry. Congratulations, Clarissa, and we wish you all the best for your future in agriculture!

Forbes' Clarissa Peasley takes out national runner up in Merino fleece judging