Looking at Landcare: join bushwalks for chance to explore our region

Hi Landcarers, The Lachlan Valley Branch of the National Parks Association have released their Branch Walk Calendar for May/June 2022. Their first walk at the Southwest Woodland Nature Reserve at Cookamidgera on Wednesday, 11 May will be a treat. It has been a few years since I did the walk (when it was quite dry) and I think that walking through their after the past weeks rain will be a perfect opportunity to see it in top form. This is a medium, 4 - 5km walk is on and off track over undulating country. There may be thick undergrowth, so appropriate footwear is essential. Walkers are to meet at the Reserve gate on Coomambro Way at 9am. Please contact walk leaders Liz and Graham McRaild on 0455 915 989 the evening before the walk if you are intending to walk. Back Yamma State Forest (SE area) is the destination for the next walk on Sunday, 22 May. Walkers are to meet at Lions Park on Molong Road, Parkes at 9am or on Forest E Road, off the Parkes Eugowra Road at 9.30am. This medium 6km walk will be over undulating track. If you are intending to walk, please contact walk leader Martin Bell on 0429 346 586 the evening before the walk. Two walks are also scheduled in June. On Wednesday, 8 June, the walk will be held at the property of Peter and Merran Cannon, 'Moorillah', 245 Cooka Hills Road, Cookamigdera. This is a medium, 3 - 4km off track walk, over hilly country, covering some areas of post fire regeneration. This is a half-day walk. Please bring a snack to carry and lunch will be held together at the end of the walk. The last walk for June will be the Peak Hill Old Mine Walk. This is a fabulous spot. Walkers are to meet at Bushman's Dam at Kelly Reserve at 9am. This is a 3km walk, with the opportunity to also visit the Peak Hill Nature Trail. Contact leader Peter Cannon on 6866 1225. Walkers are asked to bring along enough food and water for the entire day as well as suitable clothing, footwear, hat and sunscreen. A good pair of binoculars and a fold up chair for the post walk cuppa is recommended. A $2 donation for each walker is appreciated. New walkers are always welcome! For further information please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org

