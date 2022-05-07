Bernardi's marks milestone in new location
Wow, we can hardly believe it either!
Although Bernardi's has been in operation for over 50 years, this May the team and Bernardi family proudly celebrate their new store's 10th birthday in the Lachlan Street location.
To celebrate, Bernardi's is giving away 1,000 cupcakes, hosting a barbecue for shoppers on May 28 and running a competition for the chance to win a Blaupunkt Smart TV valued at $899 for the month of May!
All customers are invited to join the celebrations.
After spending 42 years at the previous location just across the road, it was a huge achievement for the family to be able to expand the footprint by 50 per cent and improve the customer experience by constructing the new store.
We asked the CEO, Joseph Bernardi, to reflect on the past 10 years and pick some highlights!
Here are some of the stand outs:
- Celebrated 50 years in business in 2019
- Launched their 'Pick Local Program' which focuses on sourcing NSW local product and produce, often from other family-owned businesses. The Pick Local Program now has over 30 local producers involved. Here are just a few: Early Rise Baking Co - Stevenson Family, Dubbo; Little Big Dairy Milk - Duncan Family, Dubbo; Narromine Mumblepeg Juice - Roberts Family, Narromine; Fresh Fodder Dips - Schofield Family, Orange; Canobolas Eggs - Peffer Family, Canobolas; Heifer Station Wines - Stivens Family, Orange; Fletcher Lamb - Fletcher Family, Dubbo
- Launched Bernardi's Building Better Communities Program in 2019 which has assisted in helping 84 local organisations across the Central West and proudly donated close to $200,000
- Survived a pandemic and maintained stock levels to the local community
- Had Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, Deputy Premier Dominic Perrottet visit in 2021
- Launched a full new uniform sourced locally from Gunn's Menswear to over 500 employees
The Bernardi Family would like to take this opportunity to thank the local town for their continued support in shopping at Bernardi's Marketplace.
Without our loyal customers we simply would not exist, so we are very grateful.
For more information on the competition, visit https://bernardis.com.au/bernardis-10-years celebration-competition/