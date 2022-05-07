whats-on,

Wow, we can hardly believe it either! Although Bernardi's has been in operation for over 50 years, this May the team and Bernardi family proudly celebrate their new store's 10th birthday in the Lachlan Street location. To celebrate, Bernardi's is giving away 1,000 cupcakes, hosting a barbecue for shoppers on May 28 and running a competition for the chance to win a Blaupunkt Smart TV valued at $899 for the month of May! All customers are invited to join the celebrations. After spending 42 years at the previous location just across the road, it was a huge achievement for the family to be able to expand the footprint by 50 per cent and improve the customer experience by constructing the new store. We asked the CEO, Joseph Bernardi, to reflect on the past 10 years and pick some highlights! Here are some of the stand outs: The Bernardi Family would like to take this opportunity to thank the local town for their continued support in shopping at Bernardi's Marketplace. Without our loyal customers we simply would not exist, so we are very grateful. For more information on the competition, visit https://bernardis.com.au/bernardis-10-years celebration-competition/

Bernardi's marks milestone in new location