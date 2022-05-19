Old Pines Estate Development, real estate, property, Peter Giles, investment

With housing prices and availability in regional NSW still on everybody's lips, some good news is coming out of Parkes for those looking to build their new dream home. One hundred one hectares of subdivided land is being released, and people are being urged to register their interest. The newly established 'Old Pines Estate', located adjacent to Moulden Street, Cookapie Street, Back Trundle Road and Gold Rush Road, has received a great response. Peter Giles, head of Project Management for Giles Land Development, said he, along with wife Nartayliah, were extremely excited to build the Old Pine community. "The new blocks are targeted at families that want the freedom and lifestyle that comes with country living," he said. "The joys of watching your kids grow up, riding horses or motorbikes, enjoying the outdoors or the older couple looking for a quiet community to retire into, with the added bonus and convenience of the town centre is only minutes away." The 'Old Pines Estate' development is incredibly unique given the size of the blocks. Six smaller sized 1.3-hectare blocks are available with the benefit of having town water and street lighting, while a further 23 lots average a massive 4 hectares or 10 acres in size. Peter said that blocks this large, located so close to the bustling CBD of Parkes, made the perfect lifestyle properties. "These are the perfect lots for a small hobby farm, growing fruit and veggies and just enjoying the beauty of lifestyle living. "The market prices in Parkes are going up, and the availability is going down, and this is why we have decided it would be the perfect time to release this subdivision to the public," he said. "There are currently no other affordable 4 or 1.3 hectare lots available in the area, so we are very excited to present this affordable and desirable opportunity to the Parkes community." The lots can be built on as per standard council regulations for the R5 zoning code, and when purchased, each block will have new fencing and aesthetically pleasing "estate style" entryways featuring shrubs and small trees with possibly large timber or steel lead-ins to the access gate. Parkes itself continues to benefit from developments and business investments such as the Newell Upgrade and Inland Rail project. Peter said investments like these, along with good education and employment opportunities, made Parkes an ideal place to live. "I believe the investments make Parkes a highly sustainable and desirable place to live and conduct business," he said. "Yes, these will need 'out of towners' help to complete such projects of scale, but in the long term, I believe all these projects are positioning the Parkes shire as a powerhouse in the Australian economy." Peter said while interest was strong, there were a few common questions that they were getting from prospective buyers. "People like to get a bit more understanding, so things like we guarantee that prices are firm, no rises will occur, and we can confirm that the lots cannot be further subdivided under R5 Zoning," he said. "People are also allowed to change their mind as the lot they have registered through the registration link is not set in stone, and everyone will be contacted in order of registration, and after we give them a tour of the property, they can confirm what lot they would like to reserve." More information is available at Giles Land Development's Facebook page @gileslanddevelopment, by registering an expression of interest at www.gilesgroup.lpages.co/old-pines-lotregistration/ or scanning the QR code below to receive information brochure.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/qHVXDRiVUJTZE9n3SNPRPP/8fe36f10-c30b-4f57-bba1-d3977b8ed860.jpg/r147_105_705_420_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Your own slice of heaven

More information is available at Giles Land Development's Facebook page @gileslanddevelopment, by registering an expression of interest at www.gilesgroup.lpages.co/old-pines-lotregistration/ or scanning the QR code below to receive information brochure.