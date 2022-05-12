whats-on,

The Forbes North school community will once again host a Biggest Morning tea in 2022 to raise funds for Cancer Council and people impacted by cancer. The return of the popular event to the school calendar is hoped to provide an opportunity for families to be welcomed on to school grounds and to raise much needed funds. This will be the first Biggest Morning Tea at Forbes North for principal David McGaw who is looking forward to meeting families on the day. "We are delighted to be able to open our school gates to our community for such a worthy cause," Mr McGaw said. "I look forward to sharing a cuppa with our visitors." Every single dollar raised makes such a life-changing difference in funding vital cancer research, prevention programs and support services for cancer patients and their families. Students and visitors will join school staff in the school courtyard to share morning tea and make donations. Some 150,000 Australians are diagnosed with cancer every year, meaning there are many families impacted. For more information about the Biggest Morning Tea at Forbes North find the school on Facebook or contact the school on phone 6852 2187.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/982adb98-ea11-440d-8d0d-22aac4e59dfd.jpeg/r0_248_2848_1857_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Forbes North brings back Biggest Morning Tea on May 19