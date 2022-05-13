multimedia, photos-and-video,

Third time proved a charm for the Forbes Autumn Horse Show, which drew riders from all over the region to Forbes Showground last Sunday. COVID has postponed the event twice, and organisers Lucy Cambourn and Amber McGoldrick were delighted the weather held last weekend and it all finally came together. "Entry numbers were excellent," Lucy said "We had 100 horses and 79 riders, which is great for a little country show." There were excellent entries across the program, but the busiest rings were certainly the interschools and beginner rings. Red Bend was named the best-presented school on parade, with Forbes Public School in second and Caragabal third. Forbes High School, Parkes and St Raphael's in Cowra were also represented in the interschools competition. The whole event was well supported by the local community - from the riders through to the community volunteers who helped out. "We are delighted with how the day went and we're very thankful to our sponsors, judges, stewards and volunteers," Lucy said. Horse events are traditionally part of our show, but Lucy said it was also good to have a separate event particularly as young riders and their horses re-enter the arena post-COVID - or venture into competition for the first time. Having a stand-alone event allowed everyone plenty of space. "It was a very relaxed day," she said. One of the fun highlights of the day was the fancy dress competition, with horses and their young riders decked out in a fabulous array of costumes. The day's Supreme champions included:

Third time's a charm for 2022 Forbes Autumn Horse Show