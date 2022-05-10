Tour stopping in Forbes to share information about NDIS scheme

whats-on,

The not-for-profit organisation Social Futures is going on a multi-stop tour across Western New South Wales to let people with a disability know how the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) can support them. They will be at the Forbes Youth and Community Centre from 10am on Monday May 16. Aboriginal and Outreach Community Engagement Lead Frances Riley said the Social Futures tour would visit Narromine, Gilgandra, Warren and Forbes. "We are very keen to hear about the needs of people in these communities," Ms Riley said, "And we also want to let you know how we can help." "We want to tell you what Social Futures does and how our Local Area Coordinators work as part of the National Disability Insurance Agency to assist people with a disability to get the supports they need and achieve their goals." Ms Riley said she was excited about the visits. "Our focus will be on identifying any gaps in communities with regard to NDIS, supports and needs," she said. "The team and I are hoping to contribute to community knowledge around the NDIS including eligibility and how to apply." "We want to link people to supports but we also want to continue building our community connection and enhancing our relationships with the people we work with." Ms Riley said some people had to drive for up to two-and-a-half hours to get to Dubbo. "That's why Social Futures is going on tour," she said. "We want to provide individuals and families with support and information closer to home, and we are also mindful that the price of petrol has risen and that means many people living in remote communities are under increased financial pressures. "The aim of this roadshow is to make it easier for people with a disability, and their families, get the support they need, such as a comprehensive NDIS plan and access to great services." Ms Riley said two sessions would be delivered in Narromine, Gilgandra, Warren and Forbes - one in the morning for individuals with a disability including parents and carers and a second session in the afternoon for providers of disability services, schools, health and other services. Social Futures is the NDIS Partner in the Community (PITC) for Western and Far West NSW. It has offices in Dubbo, Orange, Bathurst and Broken Hill and provides regular outreach visits across the region. The dates for the visits are:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/eb8f2500-7226-4e58-8cb2-c98dffa3d763.jpg/r0_67_640_429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Tour stopping in Forbes to share information about NDIS scheme