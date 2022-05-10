Have you ever wondered where the funds go when you support a local Rotary barbecue or event? These hard-working volunteers in their blue and yellow are such a part of our community landscape, at so many local events. Well, the proceeds from their hard work go to many worthy community causes. The Forbes Rotary Club has been successful in obtaining a grant of $5,000 from Rotary Australia World Community Service (RAWCS) to provide financial assistance to local rural based businesses and farms. They've received those funds and now presented the local Rural Financial Counselling Office (RFCS) with twenty $250 gift cards. Although the recent drought ended in 2020, there are still farmers and farm businesses in the Forbes Shire suffering financially from the long-term effects of drought. Let's not forget many were also impacted by flooding in 2016 and again right on harvest last year. At their discretion the Forbes RFCS officers will distribute these to farmers who need them most.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/ca9105ad-1d85-4e4c-af23-3bd43c18a3c1.jpg/r1_105_2047_1261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Rotary supports farming families through Rural Financial Counselling Service