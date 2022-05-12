multimedia, photos-and-video,

The winter soccer season has officially kicked off in Forbes with almost 40 teams taking to the fields for round 1 games last weekend. This year the Forbes and District Soccer Club has got 24 players signed up and playing in their Under 4s miniroos program, along with 38 teams playing across all age groups from Under 5s to adults. Forbes and District Soccer Club's Doug Mckenzie said they are joined by seven representative teams with players from Forbes, Young and Cowra. While their numbers may be on par with last year, Mr Mckenzie said they have seen an increase in girls playing, which is really good. Along with seeing decent numbers of registering to play, Mr Mckenzie said they have seen good numbers at their weekly training nights with 80-90 players at their Tuesday and Thursday training. This is added to with around 70 players at their representative training nights on Wednesday and Friday. Mr Mckenzie said they would like to thank Advanced Animal Nutrition, Hazel and Field Accountants, Forbes Medical Centre, Forbes Farmers Markets,Isobel's Place and Knight's Cranes for supporting local soccer as this year's sponsors. Looking forward to the season ahead, Mr Mckenzie said their representative squads have been going quite strong in their competition with the under 10 girls and under 12 boys squads currently undefeated and their under 14 boys squad sitting in second place. Later this year, on June 26 the Forbes and District Soccer Club will again be hosting their annual gala day, with 64 teams from around the region signed up to play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/8f1037a1-064d-41f9-a3f0-dedf43e83eb1.jpg/r211_364_1838_1283_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Soccer season starts on glorious Autumn day