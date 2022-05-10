multimedia, photos-and-video,

Roving bushrangers, colonial law, tools and household items from the past were all part of Saturday's heritage festival at Victoria Park. The sun shone on the event, and there was the chance to dance along with the Furry Animals - or at least get those toes tapping! - or listen in to some tall tales from Craig Lawler of Blind Freddie Bushranger Yarns. There was delicious damper cooked over coals by our local CWA, and the chance to learn about cheesemaking with Cowra Cheese. Displays from our Forbes and District Historical Society and Forbes Family History Group gave insight into what life was like for those living in Forbes in the not-so-distant past. As always, some of the items on display had the visitors guessing as to what they might have been used for! There was even an animal nursery for our youngest learners. In the afternoon, festival goers were invited to step back in time to 1909 when Dame Nellie Melba graced the stage of the Forbes Town Hall. That story here. As part of this year's Forbes Heritage events, the Forbes Medal for heritage preservation was awarded to The Forbes and District Historical Museum for their work to restore and transform Osborne Hall. Read all about it here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/88019ef2-acfc-400a-a677-799197e0de0c.jpg/r1_114_2047_1270_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Bushrangers roam Victoria Park at Forbes' 2022 Heritage Festival