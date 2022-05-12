Australia heads to the polls on Saturday, May 21, but if you need to vote early then pre-polling opens in Forbes this Saturday. The Australian Electoral Commission website lists Forbes Town Hall as our pre-polling venue for this election, open: On Saturday, May 21, polling places are open 8am to 6pm at: There are eight candidates for the federal seat of Riverina in the House of Representatives as Parkes voters go to the polls on Saturday, May 21. They are, in ballot order: Eugowra residents are predominantly in the Calare electorate, with voting open at Eugowra Public School at 1 Hill Street from 8am to 6pm on Saturday, May 21. The AEC website lists the nearest pre-polling venue as 123 Endsleigh Avenue, Orange. Candidates for the seat of Calare are:

Federal election: Forbes pre-polling opens Saturday