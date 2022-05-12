Federal election: Forbes pre-polling opens Saturday
Australia heads to the polls on Saturday, May 21, but if you need to vote early then pre-polling opens in Forbes this Saturday.
The Australian Electoral Commission website lists Forbes Town Hall as our pre-polling venue for this election, open:
- Saturday, May 14: 9am to 4pm
- Monday, May 16 to Thursday, May 19: 8.30am to 5.30pm
- Friday, May 20: 8.30am to 6pm
On Saturday, May 21, polling places are open 8am to 6pm at:
- Forbes Town Hall
- Forbes Tennis Club
- Forbes High School
- Bedgerabong Public School
- Bogan Gate Public School
- Gooloogong War Memorial Hall
- Trundle War Memorial Hall
There are eight candidates for the federal seat of Riverina in the House of Representatives as Parkes voters go to the polls on Saturday, May 21.
They are, in ballot order:
- Richard Orchard, Pauline Hanson's One Nation
- Mark Jeffreson, Australian Labor Party
- Daniel Martelozzo, United Australia Party
- Steve Karaitiana, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party
- Michael McCormack, National Party of Australia
- Darren Ciavarella, Independent
- Dean McCrae, Liberal Democratic Party
- Michael Organ, The Greens NSW
Eugowra residents are predominantly in the Calare electorate, with voting open at Eugowra Public School at 1 Hill Street from 8am to 6pm on Saturday, May 21.
The AEC website lists the nearest pre-polling venue as 123 Endsleigh Avenue, Orange.
Candidates for the seat of Calare are:
- Kate Hook, Independent
- Stacey Whittacker, Pauline Hanson's One Nation
- Kay Nankervis, The Greens NSW
- Sarah Elliot, Australian Labor Party
- Andrew Gee, National Party of Australia
- Adam John Jannis, United Australia Party