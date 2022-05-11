After a long series of disruption to the official end of her university journey due to COVID-19 Forbes local Jessica Kuntze was able to attend her graduation ceremony in Bathurst last week. Jessica graduated in 2021, though due to COVID disruptions she was not able to attend a graduation ceremony until last week. She was joined by 430 Charles Sturt University graduates across five ceremonies last week. Jessica thought she would not be able to celebrate with her classmates, and that her graduation would only amount to the delivery of her degree in the mail. "The opportunity to have the ceremony with some of the people I studied with and have my family with me to celebrate really finalises that I went to uni and got a degree, and helps it all sink in properly," Ms Kuntze said. While COVID continues to settle down Jessica has chosen to stay in Forbes for work, in the future she plans to work in public relations or social media. Jessica said she enjoyed the experience that came with living on campus during her studies. "Being able to mingle with people I wouldn't have had the chance to meet and share experiences with had I studied online." "I think the aspect of Charles Sturt I enjoyed most was my degree and the way it was delivered. I liked how my classes were set up, the spaces we got to utilise both during classes and for after-hours study, the support from all of my lecturers and the industry experience they could share with us students."

Jessica celebrates graduation ceremony after long delay