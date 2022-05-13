Ladies Probus Club winds up after 33 years of operation

Forbes has seen the end of an era ... the final meeting of the Forbes Ladies Probus Club after 33 years of gatherings of local ladies, of sharing a cuppa and hearing from local speakers. Here are the final notes from the club, on their final gathering ... President Jennifer Purdie welcomed 17 ladies to our special meeting to wind up our Forbes Ladies Probus Club with nine apologies accepted. Jennifer thanked all for coming and some light humor was enjoyed. The ladies who will be celebrating birthdays soon were all given greetings for the next year. It was moved and seconded that we donate half of our credit in the CWCU equally to Havannah House and Can Assist. A Past President's brooch was presented to Jennifer and past secretary brooch to Colleen. A gift Probus pen was also presented to Colleen who gave 11 years as a secretary of the Club and a Probus notebook was presented to Carmel Murray for her work organising guest speakers. We also pinned a bar on the President's collar with Jennifer's name having served as president for two years. It was also noted that all our books from our book club have been donated to the library to use in the flood areas of the northern rivers after many were destroyed. Lyn Simmonds had reported well done! We will donate our sound system and several organisations have been approached. It is to be hoped we can store our Collar Bar and history of our club that can be viewed for historical purposes and the Museum or Family History will be approached. A delightful morning tea was enjoyed served by the Forbes Club who thanked us for the years we have been coming for our meetings. The Men's Club have decided they want to keep their Club with men only so we wish them well for their future program.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/72ae69f1-90d3-4c5d-b9ef-4eb91aedd1f8_rotated_270.jpg/r0_129_3024_1838_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg