We had 28 players for Aussie Croquet on Saturday, and welcomed a new player, Ray New, brother-in-law to Robin Pols. There was only one player who won three games, Kevin Rubie. The big winners: Close games: We had 35 players for Golf Croquet on Tuesday 10th Three players won three games: Colleen Liebich, Elvy Quirk and Kevin Rubie. The big winners: Close games: After the game we went to Isabells for our Monthly Luncheon and celebrated a special 80th birthday for Elvy Quirk, you are now a member of the OBE Club, well done! There were seven others that had birthdays for the month of May. - That's it for now, Pegging Out

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/31ba96bd-68fa-42a0-bde1-8db86916b585.jpg/r0_23_356_224_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Croquet club has plenty to celebrate in May