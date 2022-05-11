Croquet club has plenty to celebrate in May
We had 28 players for Aussie Croquet on Saturday, and welcomed a new player, Ray New, brother-in-law to Robin Pols. There was only one player who won three games, Kevin Rubie.
The big winners:
- 14-7 Elvy Quirk and John Allegri
- 14-9 John Browne and Barry White, Kevin Rubie and John Cole.
- 14-10 Peter West and Jill Rubie
Close games:
- John Farah and Peter West 14 Elvy Quirk and Cheryle Toohey 13
- Marie Spry and Bill Scott 14 Lyn Simmonds and Ray Burridge 13
- Cheryle Toohey and Ray Burridge 14 Peter West and Barry White 13
- Dorelle Scott and Barry White 14 John Cole and Alex Todd 12
- Alex Todd and Jeff Liebich 14 Dorelle Scott and Bruce Field 12
- Geoff Coles and John Cole 14 Cheryle Toohey and Joan Littlejohn 12
- Dorelle Scott and Bob Murray 14 Sandy Hepburn and Tony Thomson 12
- John Browne and Joan Littlejohn 14 Jill Rubie and John Cole 11
- Colleen Liebich and Bruce Field 14 Bob Murray and Lyn Simmonds 11
- Jeff Liebich and Sandy Hepburn 14 Ray New and John Allegri 11
- Lorraine Todd and Tony Thomson 14 Marie Spry and Ray Burridge 11
- Kevin Rubie and Tony Thomson 14 Lorraine Todd and John Job 11
- Elvy Quirk and Bruce Field 14 John Allegri and John Job11
- Lyn Simmonds and Neville Spry 14 Lorraine Todd and Bill Scott 11
We had 35 players for Golf Croquet on Tuesday 10th
Three players won three games: Colleen Liebich, Elvy Quirk and Kevin Rubie.
The big winners:
- 10-3 Elvy Quirk and Bruce Field, Dorelle Scott and Sandy Hepburn
- 9-4 Jeff Liebich and Geoff Coles, Kevin Rubie and Sandy Hepburn, Neville Spry and Barry White,
- Kevin Rubie and Alex Todd, John Cole and Peter West, Joan Littlejohn and Peter Wwest
Close games:
- Joan Littlejohn and John Job 7 Bill Scott and Barry White 6
- John Farah and Alex Todd 7 Bill Scott and Marie Spry 6
- Allan Jones and Rex Toole 7 Peter West and Neville Spry 6
- Carolyn Neilsen and Fay Picker 7 Lorraine Todd and Tony Thomson 6
- Elvy Quirk and Kevin Rubie 7 Sandy Hepburn and Robin Pols 6
- Iren Ford and John Allegri 7 John Job and John Farah 6
- Jill Rubie and Bruce Field 7 Alex Todd and Jeff Liebich 6
- Elvy Quirk and Colleen Liebich 7 John Farah and Robin Pols 6
- Bob Murray and May Jones 7 Sue Jolliffe and Neil Gilmour 6
- Evelyn Mahlo and Colleen Liebich 8 Robin Pols and Jenny Job 5
- John Browne and Dorelle Scott 8 Lorrraine Todd and Tony Thomson 5
- Geoff Coles and Colleen Liebich 8 John Cole and Fay Picker5
- John Browne and Barry White 8 John Allegri Tony Thomson 5
- Rex Toole and Bill Scott 8 Marie Spry and John Job 5
- Neville Spry and Allan Jones 8 John Job and Bruce Field 5
After the game we went to Isabells for our Monthly Luncheon and celebrated a special 80th birthday for Elvy Quirk, you are now a member of the OBE Club, well done!
There were seven others that had birthdays for the month of May.
- That's it for now, Pegging Out