Croquet club has plenty to celebrate in May

CROQUET CELEBRATIONS: A very happy birthday to Elvy Quirk. Picture: SUPPLIED

CROQUET CELEBRATIONS: A very happy birthday to Elvy Quirk. Picture: SUPPLIED

We had 28 players for Aussie Croquet on Saturday, and welcomed a new player, Ray New, brother-in-law to Robin Pols. There was only one player who won three games, Kevin Rubie.

The big winners:

  • 14-7 Elvy Quirk and John Allegri
  • 14-9 John Browne and Barry White, Kevin Rubie and John Cole.
  • 14-10 Peter West and Jill Rubie

Close games:

  • John Farah and Peter West 14 Elvy Quirk and Cheryle Toohey 13
  • Marie Spry and Bill Scott 14 Lyn Simmonds and Ray Burridge 13
  • Cheryle Toohey and Ray Burridge 14 Peter West and Barry White 13
  • Dorelle Scott and Barry White 14 John Cole and Alex Todd 12
  • Alex Todd and Jeff Liebich 14 Dorelle Scott and Bruce Field 12
  • Geoff Coles and John Cole 14 Cheryle Toohey and Joan Littlejohn 12
  • Dorelle Scott and Bob Murray 14 Sandy Hepburn and Tony Thomson 12
  • John Browne and Joan Littlejohn 14 Jill Rubie and John Cole 11
  • Colleen Liebich and Bruce Field 14 Bob Murray and Lyn Simmonds 11
  • Jeff Liebich and Sandy Hepburn 14 Ray New and John Allegri 11
  • Lorraine Todd and Tony Thomson 14 Marie Spry and Ray Burridge 11
  • Kevin Rubie and Tony Thomson 14 Lorraine Todd and John Job 11
  • Elvy Quirk and Bruce Field 14 John Allegri and John Job11
  • Lyn Simmonds and Neville Spry 14 Lorraine Todd and Bill Scott 11

We had 35 players for Golf Croquet on Tuesday 10th

Three players won three games: Colleen Liebich, Elvy Quirk and Kevin Rubie.

The big winners:

  • 10-3 Elvy Quirk and Bruce Field, Dorelle Scott and Sandy Hepburn
  • 9-4 Jeff Liebich and Geoff Coles, Kevin Rubie and Sandy Hepburn, Neville Spry and Barry White,
  • Kevin Rubie and Alex Todd, John Cole and Peter West, Joan Littlejohn and Peter Wwest

Close games:

  • Joan Littlejohn and John Job 7 Bill Scott and Barry White 6
  • John Farah and Alex Todd 7 Bill Scott and Marie Spry 6
  • Allan Jones and Rex Toole 7 Peter West and Neville Spry 6
  • Carolyn Neilsen and Fay Picker 7 Lorraine Todd and Tony Thomson 6
  • Elvy Quirk and Kevin Rubie 7 Sandy Hepburn and Robin Pols 6
  • Iren Ford and John Allegri 7 John Job and John Farah 6
  • Jill Rubie and Bruce Field 7 Alex Todd and Jeff Liebich 6
  • Elvy Quirk and Colleen Liebich 7 John Farah and Robin Pols 6
  • Bob Murray and May Jones 7 Sue Jolliffe and Neil Gilmour 6
  • Evelyn Mahlo and Colleen Liebich 8 Robin Pols and Jenny Job 5
  • John Browne and Dorelle Scott 8 Lorrraine Todd and Tony Thomson 5
  • Geoff Coles and Colleen Liebich 8 John Cole and Fay Picker5
  • John Browne and Barry White 8 John Allegri Tony Thomson 5
  • Rex Toole and Bill Scott 8 Marie Spry and John Job 5
  • Neville Spry and Allan Jones 8 John Job and Bruce Field 5

After the game we went to Isabells for our Monthly Luncheon and celebrated a special 80th birthday for Elvy Quirk, you are now a member of the OBE Club, well done!

There were seven others that had birthdays for the month of May.

- That's it for now, Pegging Out