The Warners Bay Rotary Club's Men's Health Van (MHERV) will be stopping in at Forbes Town Hall from this Friday to provide free health chek-ups. The van will be at Town Hall on Friday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm and on Saturday from 9.30am to 3.30pm. The MHERV will test blood pressure, blood sugar levels for diabetes, cholesterol checks as well as eye and hearing tests. A Rotary project, it is a purpose-built caravan with two consulting rooms which has, since 2017, toured through many centres in NSW, many of them more than once. The checks are free and take about 15 minutes of your time. The screenings are confidential. Later, should there be anyone with more serious concerns, they would be followed up with a phone call to see if they had made a doctor's appointment. Men being tested take away the results of the tests personally, with advice to see their own doctor should the registered nurse see that a test indicated an issue. Forbes Rotary Club's Chris Finkel said it has been some five years since the MHERV was in Forbes and he'd recommend to all men to spend 15 minutes of their time to take advantage of this very worthwhile professional service. "Please suggest to all the men you know to come along."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/4c690519-c87c-478f-a7f3-7bd5acc38f88.jpg/r5_192_2044_1344_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Men's Health Van pulls into Forbes