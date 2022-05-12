Forbes netball opens hold their own in regional league

The Forbes Netball Open representative team recently competed in the West/Central West Regional League competition, finishing 2nd in Division 2. The FNA 2022 Open team is; Tasha Shaw (C), Leah Byrnes (VC), Brianna Duncan (VC), Kaylar Emery, Laura Scott, Piper Hanrahan, Eb Colvin, Hannah Stanmore, Georgia Cole, Lily Boyd, Fiona Howarth, Iesha Sinclair. Coach Robyn Kenny, Umpires Karen Hargraves and Libby Dallimore, Managers and Primary Carers Marg Spackman, Carolyn Duncan and Mon Morrison. The team had seven players who are also playing in the 17U representative team, making it one of the youngest teams entering the open competition. The team nominated Division 2, but played the Division 1 teams in an open round robin with the first rounds played at Bathurst and the finals day played at Orange. The first game against Dubbo 2 saw a major knee injury to Captain Tasha Shaw, in the first few minutes of the game. Losing their Captain was a huge blow to the team, going down 1-11 at the half and 8-24 at full time. The second game was against an experienced Bathurst 2 team, and with positional changes to the team, the final score was 5-34. Mudgee was the first win of the day, with determined play by centre courts Leah Byrnes and Hannah Stanmore, the team lead 11-7 at the break and 23-18 on the final bell. The next two games were against very strong Division 1 teams of Orange and Dubbo, and although outplayed by their opponents, all players took the court, and never gave up trying, with Brianna Duncan and Laura Scott shooting some great goals, and goal defence Georgia Cole and goal keeper Lily Boyd working very hard in the back end. Players Player for Day 1 was shared by Leah Byrnes and Hannah Stanmore. Day 2 at Orange saw Fiona Howarth and Iesha Sinclair join the team, with Tasha Shaw injured and Eb Colvin out with COVID. The strong Bathurst 1 team was the first on the day, with Bathurst coming out with strong and fast netball, and had a huge lead at the half 0-28, with the Forbes team regrouping and only going down 10-15 in the second half. This fighting and determined spirit of the Forbes girls shone through in their next game against Lithgow, winning 11-7 at the break and final score of 21-15. Finals games were played in four quarters, with Forbes playing Dubbo 2 in the semi-finals and again the Dubbo team shone through in each quarter with the final score 21-33. Goal Keeper Lily Boyd and goal defence Georgia Cole never gave up trying, and Leah Byrnes through the centre court played outstanding netball, leading the way for the team. The play off for 2nd and 3rd was between Forbes and Lithgow, with a very determined Forbes team taking the court. Again, all players took the court, and recorded a great team win over Lithgow, winning every quarter with the final score 46-25 to Forbes. Goal attack Brianna Duncan, and shooters Laura Scott and Piper Hanrahan netted some great goals, with the experience of centre courts Fiona Howarth and Iesha Sinclair showing through. Players player for day 2 was goal keeper Lily Boyd. This competition was a great learning experience for the 17U players, who were capably led by their older team mates in all areas on the court. The team was a pleasure to coach, and all players displayed outstanding sportsmanship on and off the court, showing the Forbes NA fighting spirit of never giving up, every time they took the court. Second place in Division 2 was a just reward for the team, who improved with every game throughout the competition.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/ffe79fc3-0ec1-435e-bef4-74165aed4b0c.jpg/r0_199_480_470_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg