Meet our local pharmacist

You may have noticed her behind the counter when you've been sick or been helped out by her with your prescriptions, but how well do you know Sarah Hazell?
As part of an ongoing series on local people in business in our community, the Forbes Advocate recently caught up with well known local pharmacist Sarah Hazell.
Here's what we learned:
In your own words please describe the business/industry you are in.
I am a pharmacist and partner in Flannery's and Life Pharmacies here in Forbes.
The role of the local community pharmacy has changed over the years especially in the last two years due to the pandemic.
Along with our core business of dispensing prescriptions and providing over the counter medications, the services that we provide have increased including vaccination, home deliveries, electronic prescriptions and individualised medication packs also known as Webster Paks.
I like to view the pharmacies as a healthcare destination.
Were you raised in Forbes/what drew you to Forbes?
I was born in Forbes and did all my schooling in Forbes before heading away to uni to study pharmacy.
I was fortunate to have a scholarship through Flannery's Pharmacy during my degree and worked at the pharmacy during my university holidays.
So, I have only ever had one job!
How long have you been in business/worked in the industry?
I have been working at the pharmacy now for 24 years this year, and 15 of those as a pharmacy owner.
Who is someone you admire and why?
I'm fortunate to have had many mentors during my career who have advised and supported me through the inevitable ups and downs of being a business owner.
I also admire working mums. It's a juggle, especially during the school holidays. Hopefully we are setting a good example for our children and instilling in them a healthy work ethic.
What did you want to be when you grew up?
There was a period of time when I wanted to become a wine scientist, but I'm pleased I didn't go down this path as its unlikely I'd be able to have that as a career and bring my family up in our beautiful town.
What advice do you have for other locals?
Find a career path that you feel passionate about. When you truly enjoy what you do and who you work with it makes for an enjoyable workplace.
Do you have any future plans for your business/industry?
In recent years automation has become a part of how we operate our pharmacy business. Life Pharmacy has a dispensing robot and Flannery's Pharmacy has a Webster Robot to assist with packing patients individualised medication packs.
With an aging population and more and more medications being available on the PBS, I feel this area of the business will only grow.
We are also looking to employ new people to assist us with our busy workload, so if you are interested in working in pharmacy please drop in your CV!
Who is your biggest supporter?
I'm so very grateful to the wonderful teams we have at both pharmacies and for their ongoing support. I'm also thankful to the Forbes community for their continuing support.
What are your career highlights?
In 2019 Flannery's Pharmacy won the national Pharmacy of the Year award which was an amazing achievement for our pharmacy team and wider pharmacy group to receive that acknowledgment.
In 2020 I was awarded the NSW Pharmacist of the Year award.
What are your hobbies, interests, sports etc?
My husband and I have three boys who love their sport, so we are kept busy taking them to cricket, soccer, rugby and swimming along with all their other interests.
I am a social person and enjoy spending time with friends and family. I also enjoy getting away occasionally with my family, making memories as they seem to be growing so quickly!
