Forbes View Club celebrates Smith Family centenary

The Forbes View Club gathered on Thursday to celebrate the centenary of the charity organisation the Smith Family. The View Clubs of Australia are supporters of the Smith Family, founded in 1922 by five businessmen who hoped that all children were as fortunate as theirs at Christmas time. There have been many changes over the 100 years and at present the focus is on education of children through the Learning for Life Program, making 2022 is their Centenary Year. Forbes View Club's Noelene Toohey said their Club is an offshoot of the Smith Family which was started 53 years ago and support eight students. Forbes View Club supports these students through the Learning-for-Life program of the Smith Family. Ms Toohey said as part of their celebrations of the Smith Family's 100 years of operation their members created masks inspired by the centenary as part of a competition. Members of the Forbes View Club also put together a historical display of very old artefacts including photographs, hats, handbags, and other items. Forbes View Club's Helen Pitt said that over the years that they have been in operation, their goal of supporting Australian students hasn't changed. In their monthly meetings, Ms Pitt said, the View Club raises money for students through regular trivia nights, donations from members, sausage sizzles at Bunnings, organising trips to shows or events hosted out of town such as in Parkes. Ms Toohey said the View Club is a social club as well as a fundraising club to support students. The Forbes View Clubs meet on the second Thursday of every month at Club Forbes from 12pm and guests are welcome to come along to see what a meeting is like and if they want to join. Around the region there are local View Clubs in Parkes, Eugowra, Orange, Dubbo and Bathurst.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/d3988153-8f3b-45f4-990a-5f978b56043d.JPG/r1_177_3454_2128_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg